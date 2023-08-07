Unique street painting festival brings a new look to Moncton’s downtown
Bringing together a pop of colour, a line-up of talented artists and the community, the inaugural Street Painting Festival painted quite the picture in Moncton’s downtown this weekend.
Hosted by Downtown Moncton Inc., officials hoped to bring a new perspective to the downtown core this long weekend.
The three day festival was postponed on Saturday due to weather conditions, but the delay didn’t stop artists from both New Brunswick and the United States from doing large scale, 2D and 3D pieces on Canada Street, near the Avenir Centre.
“It’s not a competition so it really is just about appreciating the art and it’s unique, so the magic of chalk art is it’s here today and it’s probably gone tomorrow because we’re expecting some rain, so after we’re done here today people will drive on the pieces, the rain will probably wash some of it away, so it is what it is,” said executive director, Patrick Richard.
“It’s here to enjoy for today.”
By Monday morning many of the artists were putting the final touches on their pieces, with the unveiling expected to happen around noon.
This years theme was the History of Rock & Roll.
Husband and wife duo, Wayne and Cheryl Renshaw, came in from Santa Clara, CA., on Thursday night for the festival.
“My wife’s favourite band of all time is Rush and she said ‘oh, we can’t go to Canada and certainly not East Coast Canada and do a Rock & Roll theme without paying some homage to Rush’,” said Wayne.
“So she’s also a gardener and she decided if we’re going to do an air band then we need to do a garden theme, so we’re calling it brush.”
A masterpiece by husband and wife duo Cheryl and Wayne Renshaw from Santa Clara, California. (CTV/Alana Pickrell) The pair have been creating art together since college and have been doing street art for the last 20 years.
“I’ve got my brother in law playing the electric scooper shovel and our friend, Stuart on the buckets playing the drums, he’s the only musician among us and he was actually playing out the drums as Tom Sawyer was on the radio while we were doing this and Cheryl’s on the electric rake and we just populated it was all the garden things we found in the garden to make up our musical instruments,” he explained.
This weekend’s piece was expected to take about 20 hours, including some adjustments due to the delayed start on Saturday.
However, Wayne says it really isn’t about the final product when they attend festivals like this, it’s about the community.
“Most of the art isn’t rubbing the chalk in, it’s me talking to you, it’s me talking to the people – how did you do that and I’ll tell them. Sometimes I’ll even get a kid down and let him play on it and sometimes I’ll get an adult. I’ve had the mayor of several cities down in my square smudging chalk around,” he said.
Miramichi artist Allie Howe says his piece this weekend was a real conversation starter among visitors.
He decided to create Slash from Guns N’ Roses, paying tribute to the band and their concert from Saturday night in the city.
Artist Allie Howe from Miramichi, New Brunswick finishing up his creation on Monday morning. (CTV/Alana Pickrell)He hopes that his final piece can be an inspiration for others.
“I kind of hope it encourages them, because I know there’s so many closet artists and everybody’s afraid to try it, or tried it and gave it up, but I hope it kind of sparks them to kind of pick it up again and get back in it,” said Howe.
He’s been an artist for over 30 years and fell in love with street art just a few years ago.
“I was a part of the Miramichi one last year and I got to meet so many international artists,” he said.
“The things you learn is just incredible. That’s why I love coming to these, I’m surrounded by some of the world’s best street artists.”
He said he will be at both the Sackville and Shediac festivals coming up.
While it was the main artists that helped draw in the crowd, the Street Painting Festival had something for everyone to enjoy including a kids chalk zone, music, food trucks and non-food vendors.
“By doing these kind of unique events, I think we get a new crowd, different people coming through and checking out what downtown Moncton has to offer,” said Richard.
Adding, “New Brunswick long weekend, sometimes on the Monday there’s not a whole lot to do, everything’s closed, so this is an opportunity to come down and be apart of the community.”
Artist Joel Yau from San Rafeal, California working on his piece with piercing blue eyes on Monday morning. (CTV/Alana Pickrell) Richard says the free event was designed to help revitalize the downtown. Adding that overall, the weekend was a success.
“I think the feedbacks been incredibly positive,” he said.
“I think it’s brought a lot of people downtown which was our main goal and I would expect something like this next summer.”
Festivities are expected to wrap up around 5 or 6 p.m. on Monday.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's father pleads for mercy at rapper's sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez 's father grew emotional in court as he described his son losing his mother at age 11 as a judge prepares to sentence Lanez on Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festival
A wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.
Judge tosses Trump's defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
A federal judge tossed out former U.S. President Donald Trump's countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can't claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87
William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
Toronto
-
Three arrested Sunday amid ongoing protest against Toronto Eritrean festival
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
-
House from 2010 cult film for sale in Toronto
A house featured in the 2010 cult hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto.
-
Heavy downpours of up to 40 mm expected across GTA on Monday
Canada’s weather agency is warning residents in parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, to prepare for heavy rain on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgarians mark Heritage Day by learning about Alberta’s culture, history
Many Calgarians are spending Heritage Day with their loved ones, learning about the province’s culture and history.
-
Banff sees tourists flock to the townsite for the long weekend
The Town of Banff was bursting with tourists through the long weekend, as local businesses have seen the return of international visitors this summer.
-
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
Montreal
-
Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal
A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rains for Montreal, other Quebec regions
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for Montreal, Laval, and the surrounding regions on Monday, calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain to fall on Monday and Tuesday.
-
Two pedestrians critically injured by turning municipal tow truck in TMR
A man and a woman, both aged 84, are in critical condition after they were struck by a municipal tow truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal.
Edmonton
-
One dead in serious two-vehicle crash at Blackfalds
One person is dead and a section of highway at Blackfalds is closed Monday following a serious two-vehicle collision.
-
Edmonton police issue warning over release of violent sexual offender
In a media release, EPS said it has "reasonable grounds" to believe Michael Cardinal will commit another violent offence again after he is released from jail.
-
Premier cites feds in explanation for moratorium on new wind and solar projects
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Ottawa is one of the reasons why her government has placed a moratorium on approving new wind and solar power projects.
Northern Ontario
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
-
Wildfire risks increasing across northern Ont.
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and fire hazard risk across the region is moderate to high, officials say.
London
-
‘I believe it will be busiest Ribfest in London history’: Organizers thrilled with this year’s event
Texas Jack’s BBQ is this year’s Ribfest king. Tex Robert Jr. was named “Best Ribs” at the 2023 London, Ont. Ribfest.
-
‘Seven riders, six days, one mission’: Cyclists riding 1,000 km for children’s hospital
The first Great Lakes Ride (GLR) is underway, raising funds for programs at the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.
-
Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games
Evan Thomas from Munsee Delaware Nation, just west of St. Thomas, returned from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS., with nine medals.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Hydro working to restore power in Sage Creek
More than 3,000 people are without power in Sage Creek.
-
'I'm terrified': Leaf Rapids family must rebuild after intruders set house on fire
A Leaf Rapids family has lost everything, including their home, after a group of home invaders broke in to their house and set it on fire Wednesday morning.
-
'It's been magnificent': Volunteers make World Fire and Police Games a success
The World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) came to a close Sunday after ten days of athletic competition, and organizers, athletes, and volunteers all say Winnipeg has done an excellent job of hosting the international event.
Ottawa
-
LRT SHUTDOWN
LRT SHUTDOWN | Partial LRT service to resume Tuesday from Tunney's Pasture to uOttawa
Ottawa transit riders will be back on part of the Confederation Line LRT starting Tuesday as work continues to restore service to the full line after more than three weeks.
-
Ottawa police investigating after person dragged by car near NAC
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a bizarre incident near the National Arts Centre on Saturday.
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | This week's storm could bring up to 75 mm of rain
The storm expected to hit Ottawa this week could bring up to 75 mm of rain, including some very heavy rainfall Monday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man once celebrated as a volunteer firefighter jailed on child pornography charges
A B.C. man whose volunteer work as a firefighter was once celebrated by the federal government is facing one year in jail for collecting more than 1,000 images of child pornography over a 23-year period.
-
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festival
A wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.
-
1 dead after vehicle crashed into parked semi truck at Hwy 91 pullout in Delta
One person is dead after police say a vehicle crashed into a semi truck that was parked at the Highway 91 truck pullout in Delta.
Regina
-
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s low-income renters facing hurdles while trying to access free AC units
Landlords are creating hurdles for some vulnerable people in B.C. who are trying to access a free air conditioner through a new government initiative, according to advocates.
-
Ryan Reynolds to receive Order of British Columbia, province announces on B.C. Day
Actor Ryan Reynolds tops the list of 14 notable British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour this year.
-
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festival
A wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.