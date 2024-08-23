Up-and-coming country star Vincent Mason makes East Coast debut for YQM Country Fest

ATLANTIC
    Country singer Vincent Mason hit the stage on Thursday to perform in front of thousands of fans at the YQM Country Fest in Dieppe, N.B.

    For Mason, this marks the first time he’s visited the East Coast of Canada. He agrees with many that it appears there’s a love of country music in this region.

    Mason’s latest release, called “Hell is a Dance Floor,” grew in popularity more than he imagined possible.

    “Well, it’s funny because I felt kind of the same way I felt about every song coming out. I was like, ‘It’s cool. I love it. So, we’ll put it out,’” said Mason during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly following his onstage performance Thursday.

    “And I don’t think anybody had any expectations that it would do what it did but I’m very big on song writing and the tradition of country music and it feels like it fits right in to the tradition of country music. But it’s also got my personal kind of story in it so it’s cool. I’m glad people have grabbed onto it but I didn’t see it coming, that’s for sure.”

    Mason is scheduled to perform two shows at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry in September – a performance he’s looking forward to.

    “It’s pretty awesome. Carrie Underwood is the headliner, which we found out later so, it’s just unreal,” he said.

    “I’ve been wanting to fit into country music for a long time and it doesn’t really get any better than playing the Opry so, yeah, we’re excited.”

    The YQM Country Fest continues Friday and Saturday and tickets can be purchased online.

    • Car driven into building in south London

      The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue. Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.

    • Mask, cash and airsoft gun found during arrest in Sarnia

      Police in Sarnia are hoping the public may have more information after officers found several items during a recent arrest. Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Rainbow Park and during a search unrelated to the initial call, police found a man slumped over in a chair.

