Up-and-coming country star Vincent Mason makes East Coast debut for YQM Country Fest

Country singer Vincent Mason hit the stage on Thursday to perform in front of thousands of fans at the YQM Country Fest in Dieppe, N.B.

For Mason, this marks the first time he’s visited the East Coast of Canada. He agrees with many that it appears there’s a love of country music in this region.

Mason’s latest release, called “Hell is a Dance Floor,” grew in popularity more than he imagined possible.

“Well, it’s funny because I felt kind of the same way I felt about every song coming out. I was like, ‘It’s cool. I love it. So, we’ll put it out,’” said Mason during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly following his onstage performance Thursday.

“And I don’t think anybody had any expectations that it would do what it did but I’m very big on song writing and the tradition of country music and it feels like it fits right in to the tradition of country music. But it’s also got my personal kind of story in it so it’s cool. I’m glad people have grabbed onto it but I didn’t see it coming, that’s for sure.”

Mason is scheduled to perform two shows at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry in September – a performance he’s looking forward to.

“It’s pretty awesome. Carrie Underwood is the headliner, which we found out later so, it’s just unreal,” he said.

“I’ve been wanting to fit into country music for a long time and it doesn’t really get any better than playing the Opry so, yeah, we’re excited.”

The YQM Country Fest continues Friday and Saturday and tickets can be purchased online.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.