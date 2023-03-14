UPEI faculty to strike Monday if agreement isn't reached: 'there's not much option for us'

A strike deadline is looming for faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Hundreds of professors, students and allied union members gathered on the school's campus in Charlottetown Tuesday to show they were serious about job action.

The UPEI Faculty Association president says he wants the university to come back to the bargaining table.

“They’ve sent us proposals and we’ve said that we’d like to discuss those proposals and we’ve heard no word about going back to the table,” said Mike Arfken.

He says the association is waiting to firm up a date for talks.

“We hope that can avert a strike, but if they’re not going to come to the table, then there’s not much option for us,” said Arfken.

The union voted 83 per cent in favour of a strike last month.

Members set a deadline to strike by Monday if an agreement isn’t reached with the university.

In a statement from the university Monday, officials said they have offered to go to arbitration to resolve the contract dispute.

“We are optimistic that the UPEI FA [Faculty Association] will consider our proposals and respond to our offers of a path forward,” the statement read.

Among the topics on the faculty association’s negotiation wish list are pay equity for contract academics, recovery of lost wages and protection against future inflation.

Also on the list are better working conditions, additional support staff and making sure faculty association members are involved in academic decisions that “shape the trajectory” of UPEI.

Other, less tangible, items listed are ensuring association members are treated fairly and given supports they need to “flourish” in their professions and the creation of a culture of “transparency,” by making accountability a “cornerstone” of UPEI.

If the two sides don’t come to an agreement, the strike is set to go ahead Monday.

With files from CTV’s Jack Morse