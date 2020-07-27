HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 23-year-old man from Wagmatcook First Nation after a man was stabbed Sunday.

Police say at 1:20 am on July 26, officers responded to a complaint that a man had been stabbed at the Wagmatcook First Nation.

The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

The suspect was identified and arrested on Sunday. A 23-year-old man from Wagmatcook is facing charges of aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon. Police have not released the suspects name.

He is being held in custody and is expected to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday.

Police obtained a search warrant for his residence and seized a number of items as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.