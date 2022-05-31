Wanderers Grounds stadium debate heats up

According to Halifax Regional Municipality Councillor Tony Mancini, a pop up stadium at the Wanderers Grounds was supposed to be a temporary trial run to see if a permanent venue would be viable.

"And we would see if the concept of having a sporting event downtown event downtown could work," said Mancini. "It’s been proven."

But David Garrett from Friends of the Halifax Common, is against any type of stadium on common land.

"A temporary stadium on the Wanderers Grounds will help the viability of a larger permanent stadium in the region," said Garrett as he read from a HRM 2017 staff report. "It would have to be located elsewhere, in an appropriate non parkland context where more land is available."

Garrett also disagrees with the argument, that given the Halifax Mooseheads play in a publicly owned permanent venue, then so too should the Wanderers.

"A soccer field is much more a single use, exclusive use," said Garrett.

Wanderers President Derek Martin disagrees.

"We have hosted university sports here and we’ve hosted amateur sports here," said Martin. "We are working with Soccer Nova Scotia to host the provincial championships here this summer. This is a facility to be used by field sports."

Martin also pointed point out, a rugby event was played at the Wanderers Grounds last weekend.

A $20 million Wanderers Grounds stadium would require taxpayer dollars to get built. Mancini said, given the pandemic, a proposed $80 million renovation of the Halifax Forum and other major projects, the city should not build this stadium by itself.

"What is the contribution from other orders of government," asked Mancini.

At this stage, Martin is only speculating about what a stadium would cost.

"I made the comment, we could build a stadium for $20 million," said Martin. "I did not ask anyone for $20 million."

But Martin is clear, he wants a stadium built and he's willing to sign a 25 year lease.