Warm Recognition: Second World War and Korean War Veteran gifted Quilt of Valour for military service

As events like the Second World War move further into our past, recognizing those who served becomes even more important.

A mission the hundreds of volunteers at Quilts of Valour take seriously.

“Our prime goal is to present a quilt to all Canadian veterans, whether they be retired or still serving, who have suffered an injury as a result of their service,” says the organization’s Nova Scotia representative, Rhoda Moore.

Service men and women are nominated by friends, family or fellow veterans. Craig MacFadgen suggested Rowland Marshall as a worthy recipient.

“There’s still quite a few Korean War vets around but the World War II vets are becoming rare and he certainly had an amazing career,” said MacFadgen.

To date, Quilts of Valour have presented about 20 thousand handmade thank-yous from coast to coast.

HMCS Sackville, 95-year-old Rowland Marshall was gifted one of his own Friday.

“It’s a wonderful and generous thought and generous work on the part of these ladies to try to remember, take note of people who are trying to serve their country in various ways,” said Marshall.

At age 16, Marshall convinced his mother and school principal to recommend him for the navy despite being too young. In his long career he figures he served on nine or ten ships.

He was also part of one of the 40 convoys that made the dangerous Murmansk Run into the Arctic Ocean to deliver supplies to the Soviet Union during the Second World War.

“I have served my country well I think and I try to accomplish as much as I could,” he said.

The presentation can be an emotional one for the volunteers from Quilts of Valour.

“Many times when we present the quilt the response is ‘I really don’t deserve this’ and they really do,” said Moore.

Rowland Marshall says his wife was an avid quilter and he’ll proudly display his along with the ones she made.