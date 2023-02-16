Warmer than usual temperatures point to tick troubles ahead for the Maritimes: Researcher
Unseasonably warm temperatures in the Maritimes are strong reminders that spring is on its way.
It is also a sign that this year’s tick season could be one of the worst, which means a greater chance of contracting Lyme disease.
Tick expert Vett Lloyd told CTV News Thursday climate change is a big contributor to the tick problem now and it will continue to accelerate the spread and growth of tick populations.
Even the brief record-breaking cold temperatures earlier this month, will likely not be enough to keep numbers down, according to Lloyd.
“A lot of people thought maybe the cold snap would kill the ticks, but you’ve got to get down to at least -10 C to -15 C to kill an adult tick,” she said.
“And it was certainly colder than that, but it was colder above the ground and in the air. So where the ticks are, in the leaf litter, it [did] not get much below -5 C to -10 C, depending how deep they go.”
The researcher and director of the Lloyd Tick Lab at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick pointed out that if there’s a snow cover on top of that, then the ticks are even more insulated, and harder to kill.
“The moment they’re out, they’ll find blood to feed on, usually in the form of mice or other small animals, but the cold didn’t slow the mice down much, they just burrowed in the ground too,” Lloyd added.
Tick seasons are spring and fall, although she said, they are now starting to blend together through the winter. And a damp summer can blend into one year-long tick season.
A tick is pictured in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Vett Lloyd/Mout Allison University)
The peak periods in the Maritimes though are typically during cooler, damper times such as spring and autumn.
“Lyme disease is getting more and more prevalent in wild animals which means it’s more likely too that a tick will transmit the disease to humans,” she said.
“People will see more, are more likely to encounter a tick on themselves, their child, their pet. And there’s an increasing chance that that tick will be infected.”
A tick is pictured on the tip of a person's finger in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Vett Lloyd / Mt. Allison University)
In dealing with deer ticks, or technically black-legged ticks, Lloyd’s best advice is to check yourself and your pets when you come in from outside. Put your pet on anti-tick medication year-round if you can, and wear insect repellant when you need it.
The most common sign of Lyme disease is an expanding skin rash that typically begins at the site of the tick bite. Other early symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue and headache. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
RCMP suspends search for object shot down over Lake Huron
The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including 'low probability of recovery,' according to RCMP.
Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of stomach flu in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis has a progressive brain condition you may not have heard of
After retiring from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia, Bruce Willis, 67, has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday.
'Accountability loop' in ethics breaches causing distrust from public: Dion
Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion says the federal government's current process for handling ethics breaches isn't helping build trust with the public, as he calls for mandatory ethics training for politicians.
'We're not crazy': Listen to a flight report unusual lights near Yellowknife in January
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
New study explores natural immunity protection from COVID-19, how it wanes over time
A previous infection with COVID-19 can provide an 88 per cent protection against severe disease and death in the case of reinfection even 10 months later, according to a new study, but pre-Omicron infections provide much less protection against Omicron variants.
Canada Soccer invited to testify before HOC committee amid dispute with women's team
The House of Commons' heritage committee is inviting the leadership of Canada Soccer to testify in early March, putting the governing body under scrutiny over allegations of unequal treatment of the national women's soccer team and allegations of sexual abuse within soccer programs.
Toronto
-
Niagara Falls tourist district dealing with influx of thousands of relocated migrants
The mayor of Niagara Falls is calling on the federal government to come up with a plan and provide resources for thousands of migrants staying in the city's tourist district.
-
Three international students killed in fiery Highway 427 crash identified
The High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Canada has confirmed the identities of three people who died in a fiery, high-speed crash late Monday night on a Highway 427 on-ramp.
-
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Calgary
-
Body found in Calgary park under investigation by Calgary homicide detectives
Calgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
Montreal
-
Man shot multiple times after suspect opens fire in Laval, Que. restaurant: police
One man was hospitalized Thursday evening after a suspect went into a restaurant in Laval, Que. and shot him multiple times, police say.
-
Postmedia CEO 'not sure it's the right time' for local ownership of Montreal Gazette
The head of Canada's largest newspaper publisher said he's 'not sure it's the right time' to consider allowing a group of local investors to take over the ownership of the Montreal Gazette.
-
Funeral held for four-year-old boy killed in Laval, Que. bus crash last week
The sound of church bells rang out in Laval, Que., on Thursday as family and friends bade an emotional farewell to one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week.
Edmonton
-
Puljujarvi misses Oilers practice; Woodcroft says GM has 'a lot of balls in the air'
Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was absent from Oilers practice in Edmonton Thursday morning fuelling speculation that the former fourth-overall pick may be on his way out of town.
-
Jean says he won't recommend min. wage rollback as suspicion grows over secrecy of 3-year-old report
Alberta's jobs minister is still "reviewing" a minimum wage report delivered to the government in 2020 despite calls for Brian Jean to share it publicly – including from the man who led the panel that wrote it.
-
'It hurt all over again': Family desperate for options after son rejected from clinical cancer trial
Karter Bourgeault has an aggressive form of brain cancer and his family is hoping their story helps raise awareness as they fight to find a cure.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off
A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.
-
Two young people in custody, fake firearm seized following school lockdown in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is currently responding to an incident at West Ferris Secondary School, police said Thursday.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the city
On a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Wingham and District Hospital closing ER this weekend
It will be another Saturday night without urgent healthcare in Wingham.
-
Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s ruling
Entertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.
Winnipeg
-
High school basketball coach steps away after confrontation with referee during game
A basketball game this past weekend between two Winnipeg high schools is attracting a lot of attention, and it isn't because of a spectacular play.
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.
-
'It's the joie de vivre': Festival du Voyageur returns to in-person festivities
Festival du Voyageur is back for its first fully in-person event in nearly three years, and Winnipeg's French community couldn’t be happier.
Ottawa
-
'I'm angry at the Ontario government': Ottawa couple pays $80,000 out of pocket for cancer treatment
An Ottawa couple say they have spent nearly $80,000 of their own money for cancer treatment, which they say the province covers for other people.
-
Ottawa LRT is safe, city's transit head vows after TSB concerns
Ottawa's head of transit services vows the city's LRT system is safe after the federal transportation watchdog warned of ongoing safety risks.
-
Ottawa student charged with hate crimes for emails to another student
An Ottawa student is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending hate messages to another student last fall.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Granite Curling Club building up for sale. Who will takeover the historic space?
A piece of Saskatoon history, the Granite Curling Club building, is on the market.
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
-
Sask. seeing shortage of qualified pilot applicants for air ambulance services
Air ambulance services in the province say they are feeling the impact of a shortage of qualified pilots due to a number of reasons.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 dead in avalanche near Golden, B.C.
Avalanche Canada says two people were killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Purcell Mountains Thursday.
-
Eagle Ridge Hospital: A case study in B.C.’s health-care crisis
A large crowd of nurses rallied in Port Moody Thursday afternoon to draw attention to the staffing crisis there, but their concerns for Eagle Ridge Hospital apply to virtually every health-care facility in the province.
-
B.C. announces $30 million fund to help struggling events
The B.C. government is offering a cash injection to events across the province still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Diocese seeks removal of heritage status for St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina
St. Matthew’s Anglican Church could become a community hub in the Heritage neighbourhood. However, its heritage designation status is standing in the way of any future development plans.
-
Saskatchewan landscape rooted in Regina Symphony Orchestra’s debut composition for students
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) kicked off its In Schools Live Performance program Thursday by performing a new concert designed for students.
-
Construction resumes on long-awaited east Regina condo building
Construction appears to have resumed on a condo project in east Regina after sitting in limbo for years.
Vancouver Island
-
'Residents are clearly divided': BC Ferries halts terminal expansion on Denman Island after protests
BC Ferries is pumping the brakes on its plans to expand its ferry terminal on Denman Island following pushback from some residents.
-
Victoria police officer's lost notebook prompts call for OPCC investigation
Victoria police are asking B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to open an investigation after learning that an officer's notebook was lost late last year.
-
Victoria prosthetic arm charity establishes locations in Ukraine
A Victoria charity group that develops low-cost prosthetic arms recently returned to Canada after travelling with a humanitarian group to Ukraine.