Warnings and statements issued ahead of bitter wind chill for maritimes

On the day that Shubenacidie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, we have warnings and statements cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.

A combination of extreme cold and special weather statements are in effect ahead of strong winds and Arctic air arriving in the Maritimes late Friday into Saturday.

Extreme cold warnings are now in place across the northwestern half of New Brunswick. Wind chill values making it feel like -35C to -45C are expected to develop Friday afternoon and last at least into Saturday morning.

There is an increased risk of frostbite with the expected wind chill. Environment Canada notes that, “frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin” and that “outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.”

More on what wind chill is, and the health hazards it poses, is available here.

Predicted wind chill values by early Saturday morning are pictured. When the wind chill makes it feel -28 or colder, there is an increased risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Special weather statements are in effect for Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia also, with Arctic air set to move in.

For both provinces, wind chill values of -35C to -40C are forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning. Residents are advised to continue to monitor issued weather alerts and check on their forecast.

The frigid conditions are a result of a combination of wave of Arctic air breaking off the polar vortex -- a semi-permanent circulation of cold air typically positioned over the Arctic -- and the presence of a strong storm off the coast of Labrador.

The storm will create a pressure gradient across the Maritimes that will drive a northwest wind with gusts 50 to 80 km/h Friday night into Saturday afternoon, with wind diminishing Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A wave of Arctic air will break down across Ontario, Quebec, and into the Maritimes over the next 48 hours.

A returning southerly wind is expected, along with a mix of snow and rain for the Maritimes Sunday into Monday. That will result in temperatures moderating significantly during that time. In general, that means Friday afternoon and evening into Sunday morning will be the the coldest period the forecast for the region.