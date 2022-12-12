Warnings expanded in Maritimes as winter storm approaches

Environment Canada extended winter storm watches and warnings into eastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Monday afternoon.

The storm, located 450 km to the southeast of Halifax Monday evening, will take a meandering path across the Maritimes. The centre of the system will approach Cape Breton Tuesday evening before sliding back west into New Brunswick by late Wednesday.

Significant snow and high wind will impact eastern portions of the Maritimes, much of which finds itself under a winter storm warning or winter storm watch.

A look at the storm as it approaches the Maritimes from the south Monday evening. The comma shaped pattern a clear sign of a mature and powerful low pressure system.

EASTERN NOVA SCOTIA

The first of the heavy snow will arrive in eastern Nova Scotia Monday night and Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts could total 20 to 40 cm in Cape Breton, as well as Antigonish and Guysborough counties. A turn to rain Tuesday afternoon in Cape Breton brings a risk of localized flooding.

Northerly gusts ranging 70 to 100 km/h will create extensive blowing snow and bring a risk of power outages. The high winds are also likely to disrupt ferry service. It is advised to avoid or postpone travel in the worst of the conditions, which for eastern Nova Scotia is Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening.

Cape Breton should also be wary of temperatures falling back below freezing Tuesday night. Wet or slushy surfaces will freeze solid. A high and pounding surface will be present on the north shore of Nova Scotia.

A winter storm warning is in place for Cape Breton, as well as Antigonish and Guysborough counties. A winter storm watch is in effect for Pictou County.

Heavy snow arrives for eastern Nova Scotia Monday night into Tuesday morning, accompanied by high and gusty winds.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Snow will reach Kings County, P.E.I. a few hours after midnight on Monday. The snow will become heavier through Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected for Charlottetown and western P.E.I. Tuesday afternoon through evening.

The falling snow will be accompanied by a northwest wind that will peak with gusts 80 to 100 km/h. That will create blowing snow, reducing visibility on roads. The Confederation Bridge has also posted a notice that traffic restrictions are possible. By early Wednesday morning, snow could total between 10 and 30 cm in P.E.I., with a chance of rain or ice pellets mixing in on the north coast. A high and pounding surf is also expected on the northern coastline of the province.

A winter storm watch and wind warnings are in effect for Prince and Queens counties. A winter storm warning has been issued for Kings County.

Moderate-to-heavy snow develops across Prince Edward Island and into northern and eastern areas of New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon through evening.

NEW BRUNSWICK

By Tuesday evening, the steadier snow will wrap into northern and eastern areas of New Brunswick. The snow will spread to western and southern areas of the province late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Snow totals are likely to reach 20 cm or more in the northeast of the province including Bathurst, the Acadian Peninsula, and Miramichi. Snow totals could reach 15 cm or more for Moncton and the southeast.

A gusty wind peaking near 70 km/h will also create periods of blowing snow. While snowfall totals are expected to be lower in western New Brunswick, Fredericton and Saint John should be aware they could pick up five to 10 cm of snow Wednesday morning.

North and east facing portions of the eastern coastline will have higher than normal water levels and a pounding surf.

A winter storm warning is in effect for eastern Restigouche County, Bathurst, the Acadian Peninsula, as well as Miramichi and the surrounding area. A winter storm watch extends south through Kent County and into Moncton and the southeast.

The highest snow totals are expected to be in eastern Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and eastern New Brunswick through Wednesday morning.