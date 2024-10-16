Water main repairs complete on Herring Cove Road: Halifax Water

Emergency water main repairs in the Spryfield area of Halifax are complete.

Crews with the utility were working near 276 Herring Cove Rd. on Tuesday.

Water service was shut down in the area and the road was down to one lane in each direction.

Halifax Water said in a Wednesday morning news release the repairs are complete and water service has since been restored in the area.

“Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during/following this repair. It is recommended that those customers run the COLD water at one faucet until the water runs clear,” the release reads.

