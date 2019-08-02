

The City of Moncton says warm temperatures have led to the presence of blue-green algae in the water of the reservoir at Irishtown Nature Park.

"Although it is not yet visible, there is a high concentration of blue-green algae in the water," the city said in a news release. "As a result, the water is off limits to recreation. Kayaking, canoeing, and other recreational activities are suspended at this time. Pet owners are asked to keep their dogs out of the water and not let them drink or swim in the water at this time."

The city has posted advisories on all bulletin boards and the Department of Health has also posted signs along trails and access points to the water. Staff will continue to monitor the water and provide updates as necessary.

"The City of Moncton apologizes for any inconveniences, and wishes to thank users of the park for their cooperation to ensure visitor safety," the news release said.