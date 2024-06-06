'We are forever in your debt': Those who fought and died remembered during Moncton's D-Day ceremony

Government officials, Second World War veterans and spectators gathered at the Moncton Cenotaph in Moncton, N.B., Thursday afternoon to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Governer General Mary Simon, Ambassador of France to Canada Michel Miraillet and Minister of Affairs Mélanie Joly, were among the attendees.

On behalf of the people of Canada, Governor General Mary Simon began the wreath laying ceremony, while attendees watched in silence.

The Moncton Cenotaph is seen in this image taken June 6, 2024.

Remembering those who were lost

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly opened her speech by saying it was an honour to represent the Government of Canada at the ceremony.

"As we stand here today in the shadows of the Moncton Cenotaph, we see the young Canadian soldier looking down on us with sadness," said Joly, as she gestured towards the cenotaph's statue.

"This statue represents each and every one of us gathered here to solemnly remember the more than 5,000 Canadian soldiers who bravely fought and died on D-Day and in the months of bitter fighting that followed in Normandy."

Hundreds gathered at the Moncton Cenotaph in Moncton, N.B., on June 6, 2024 for the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

While honouring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, Joly called attention to the fact the soldiers were fathers, sons, brothers, and neighbours, adding some were only teenagers.

"From there, Canadians would go on to play an important role in bitter struggles in other places... during the Allied defences that would eventually help defeat the Germans."

After 80 years, Joly says D-Day is often still the first thing Canadians think of when asked about the country's impressive military accomplishments.

"Today we are privileged to welcome veterans of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy," she said, before thanking the veterans for attending Thursday's ceremony and sharing their memories and stories.

"Eighty years ago, you were among the more than one million Canadians who left their homes to fight for democracy during the Second World War and to liberate the oppressed from the forces of evil that threatened them," said Joly, as she spoke directly to the veterans.

"We are forever in your debt."

The first part of Thursday's ceremony ended with the unveiling of a plaque and tree honouring those who fought during D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Hundreds gathered at the Moncton Cenotaph in Moncton, N.B., on June 6, 2024 for the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Governor General Mary Simon spoke during the second part of the ceremony, starting with why D-Day and the Battle of Normandy are so easily remembered.

"We remember because this is an important part of our history. We honour every veteran when we strive toward dialogue, understanding and peace," she said.

"Since the Second World War, we have worked to achieve these goals. We have seen great progress, but we are not there yet."

Simon ended her speech by thanking the veterans and their families.

New Brunswick's Russell Kaye, a D-Day veteran, was among three veterans who received awards during Thursday's ceremony, recognizing their tremendous bravery during such an important moment in Canadian history.

Veterans who attended Moncton's D-Day ceremony on Juny 6, 2024 are seen in this image.

Dawn Arnold, mayor of Moncton, says the city is honoured to have been chosen to host such an important ceremony.

"Your achievement was so important, so significant that it continues to be remembered and recognized," said Arnold, speaking to the veterans who attended Moncton's service.

"Those of us who have grown up in peace cannot understand what it's like to live under the burden of war. To be afraid each moment. To not know if you will have shelter or food from one day to the next. To lose friends and family."

"Those who landed on D-Day, who fought in the Battle of Normandy and beyond helped lift that burden off an entire continent."

During her speech, Arnold said it's important to remember both the fallen and those who were able to return home.

"May we remember your sacrifices and your courage and may it inspire us all to never take our freedoms for granted and have the courage to also step up in the face of injustice."

D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

June 6, 1944 was the beginning of the 77-day Battle of Normandy and the start of the Allied liberation of France.

Approximately 160,000 Allied troops landed on the coast of Normandy, including an estimated 15,000 Canadian troops from the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division and the 2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade. In all, 4,414 Allied troops were killed on the first day of the invasion, including 381 Canadians.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.