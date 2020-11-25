SYDNEY, N.S. -- The concept of closing the Canso Causeway has been a hot topic on Cape Breton these days.

There's the feeling that living on an island should mean a little extra protection from the spread of COVID-19.

"Yeah, we should get the Cape Breton Liberation Army on the go and block the causeway," said Ardon Mofford. "I agree with it totally. We can have some sense of normalcy on the island here."

Mofford owns a restaurant and pub in downtown Sydney.

They're among a number of businesses screening customers at the door, asking if they've recently gone to urban areas that have seen outbreaks.

"Now, we're asking people if they have traveled off-island," Mofford says. "More specifically, to central zone of Nova Scotia, and if they have, we're going to have to turn them away."

At a yoga studio, they're telling anyone who's traveled to HRM not to come to classes for two weeks.

"If no one can come here and bring it here, I think we'd be good as our own little bubble, here," said Jessie Hillman. "As far as I know, there hasn't been a case here in over 70 days and we'd like to keep it that way."

Some are taking it a step further. A meme has been circulating on social media making it clear the island isn't open for visiting, but Nova Scotia's premier says the caution about crossing the causeway goes both ways.

"The municipality of Cape Breton, and the new mayor, and councillors, should be communicating to Cape Bretoners, 'don't come to Halifax,'" said Stephen McNeil.

With anyone who's been to a Halifax bar or restaurant late at night in the past two weeks being told to get a COVID test, operators in Cape Breton say they have another reason to screen at the door as Cape Bretoners could fall into that category.

Meanwhile, the premier has another message, heading towards the weekend.

"Let's not capitalize on Black Friday this week," McNeil said. "stay home; shop in Cape Breton."