'We can’t forget all we’ve learned': Expert’s advice as N.S. lifts mandatory COVID-19 measures Wednesday

DARTMOUTH -

Tuesday was the last day for the volunteer-run asymptomatic walk-in COVID-19 testing sites that were once a constant during the pandemic.

The 'Test to Protect' sites, spearheaded by Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Lisa Barrett near the beginning of the pandemic, wrapped up with a final testing clinic Tuesday afternoon.

"Those test distribution sites and the onsite testing are done, thank you to our thousands of volunteers that have put in so many hundreds and hundreds of hours," says Dr. Barrett.

93-year-old Maureen Wilson came for her final asymptomatic test at the clinic and says she will miss the convenience.

"We’ve been coming down here through the winter, not every day but every few weeks or so, just to keep in touch," she says

But COVID-19 testing will continue through Nova Scotia Health for anyone with symptoms and those at high risk, even after the province’s remaining mandatory pandemic measures, such as masking and self-isolation, end as of 12:01 a.m., Wednesday.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announced the move Monday. Dr. Robert Strang said isolation remains 'strongly recommended' for anyone who tests positive for the virus. The province also said masking will shift from 'strongly recommended' to 'optional.'

"We really need to live," says Dr. Barrett. "But live with the knowledge that there is virus out there and use our vaccine plus strategy."

Dr. Barrett says that includes getting vaccinated and boosted and wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces.

"And certainly stay home when you’re sick if you at all can, and where tests are available, use them," she adds.

Nova Scotians are greeting the upcoming change with both optimism and anxiety.

"Kind of concerned," says resident Dean Lewis. "Because I hear our cases are over 200 a day still, people are still dying people are still getting sick, so I don’t think it’s wise."

For her part, Evelyn King feels it’s the right time to end mandatory measures. "I think it's good myself," she says. "And I might still wear the mask, I might, I’ll see."

"I’m definitely glad we have some freedoms over the summer," says Mary Cameron. "But it feels bizarre to have it gone all at once."

For Ronan Holland, the province’s decision doesn’t sit well.

"A bit premature in my view," he says. "And if I got COVID-19, I would stay at home and isolate."

Kelley Matheson would do the same.

"Whatever other people want to do is their choice I guess," she says. "But I’m going to keep wearing my mask and do what I always have been."

As COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and infect, the head of Doctors Nova Scotia, family physician Dr. Leisha Hawker supports the move.

"We’ve seen restrictions lifted in other provinces, and I agree with Dr. Strange and public health that it is time. We can’t keep these restrictions forever," says Dr. Hawker.

Dr. Hawker says the virus is still present and that we may see some waves in the fall, as people move back indoors. She says that’s why masking and hand-washing remain important.

"We’ve seen multiple variants, we’ve seen waves and essentially we know that we can’t really predict anything, and we have to just adjust as we are going."

"This is not COVID-19 fear," says Dr. Barrett. "If we want to live healthy and well in the next seven, eight, ten months, we can’t forget all of those things we’ve learned so far."