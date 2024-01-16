'We know it's not over yet': N.S. Black community convinces town to reconsider long-term care site
The Black community in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia is proving you can sometimes fight city hall, and perhaps even win.
Somewhere between 130 and 140 people showed up for Monday night's regular council meeting to voice their displeasure about the town's decision to put a new long-term care facility in their area.
The turnout was so large, the Fire Marshall wouldn't let everyone in - a rare occurrence at town hall.
"Our community was heard. Our community definitely showed up and was heard," said Ward One board member Brandy Borden-Sylla.
"We're happy with what happened, but we know it's not over yet."
Ward One Board Members Brandy Borden-Sylla (left) and Kieshia Desmond (right) near the Ward One Playground, believed to be the most used facility of its kind in Pictou County.Added last minute to the agenda as a kind of courtesy, 10 minutes were set-aside for a presentation to council, but the mayor admits she went home with an earful.
"Well, an hour and 45 minutes of intense conversation, yes," Mayor Nancy Dicks told CTV News Tuesday.
The issue stems from a welcome replacement for the aging Glen Haven Manor.
The long term care facility was included in a provincial list to be replaced a number of years ago, and council chose a 10 acre site on Brother Street, right next to the well-used Ward One Rec Centre, with its basketball court and soccer field.
"There's a process to follow in anything we do," said Dicks.
"We felt we were following the process. We understood that this was the way it was to work. There were certain things put in place, and actually the consultation with the public in this situation was sort of an extra to our recommendation."
On January 11, the town posted a fact sheet on the proposed facility, acknowledging Brother Street has been a significant site for the community for decades, but noting the proposed 10 acre site next door was the right size, and could support municipal water, sewer and roads.
The sheet says the tender was to go out in June with construction to start in July.
A public hearing would be held after the town passed the project's initial rezoning application, but people who live there say they should have been consulted first.
"You know, it really hurt my heart because I live just right there," said Ward One board member Kieshia Desmond.
"That would be in my backyard, and on top of that, we had our own vision for our rec centre. We were wanted a splash pad. We wanted our own basketball lead in the summertime. We wanted our own soccer lead on that field."
"I almost feel like they (council) never thought of the big impact it was going to be until last night, until it was right there in their faces," she said.
The group says there were plenty of other suitable locations that wouldn't infringe on their green-space and bring massive traffic to their neighbourhood.
"Ward One is historically a Black community in Pictou County," said Borden-Sylla.
"This space. This is like the heart of our community. We have crafts, our elders come every Thursday for crafts. Our kids come every single day to play here. The playground is the most used playground in Pictou County, the town actually said that themselves. We use the soccer field - the schools come and use the soccer field. We have our community garden here. Basketball - they're always on the court. So, it's a very important space in our community, and it's where we all feel safe."
A co-councillor for the area was prepared to quit Monday night if the matter wasn't re-considered.
"I had my resignation letter drafted," Russell Borden told CTV News.
"I ran for the simple fact that, we're representatives of the people who elect us, and we need to be their voice."
Ward One Co-Councillor Russell Borden in his truck in the parking lot of the neighbourhood rec centre. Borden says he was prepared to resign if council didn’t reconsider the decision. (CTV/Bruce Frisko)It's a sentiment shared by the mayor.
"That's our role - we listen to our citizens and every voice is important," said Dicks.
For its part, the province seemed unwilling to wade into the dispute.
In a late day email to CTV News, Khalehla Perrault, a spokes person for the Department of Seniors and Long-term Care said, "Government is committed to ensuring seniors can live with dignity and get the care they need as they age. Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow is one of the long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia being replaced with a new, modern nursing home, as part of government’s multi-year plan for long-term care."
“The Town of New Glasgow is the owner of Glen Haven and is overseeing the development of this new facility. Right now, the project is in the early stages of development and the new facility is expected to open in 2027."
Selecting a site is the responsibility of the facility owner. As such, questions are best directed to the town," said Perrault.
As part of the province’s process, all long-term care development projects are required to meet local development and permitting requirements, and multiple sites should be looked at.
Key considerations include that the site is close to the community, accessible for community members, and will provide access to the outdoors. Once the site has been selected, the owner sends in a submission with the required information to the department.
In the end, council decided to revisit the decision at a special council meeting on January 29.
"Hopefully, the town take our concerns into consideration and places it somewhere else," said Desmond.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notley resignation: Alberta NDP leader says 'no intention' of running for the party federally
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Canada 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply, health minister says after meeting with U.S. officials
Health Minister Mark Holland has told U.S. officials Canada is disappointed with the FDA's decision to allow the import of some Canadian prescription drugs and that the country 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply.
New graphic health warnings on cigarette packs aim to help smokers kick the habit
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Former hockey pro Terry Ryan gets one last call-up on 47th birthday
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
What is squirrelpox and should Canadians be concerned?
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Mayor's office says Chow 'did not request an increase' amid calls for her to reject pay bump
Mayor Olivia Chow does not want a salary increase, her office says, after a taxpayer's advocacy group called on her to reject a pay bump included in the city's proposed budget.
-
TDSB defends how it responded to reports of asbestos at middle school
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is defending the way it responded to reports of asbestos discovered at a middle school in the city’s east end, even as some parents raise concerns that they weren’t notified sooner.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
-
Deep freeze loosens its icy grip in Calgary revealing some new challenges
It's amazing how warm -10 C can feel after days where temperatures flirted with -40 C. With the more moderate winter temperatures, many emerged from their homes to stretch their legs and breathe air that is far less piercing to their lungs.
-
2 charged after Alta. seniors targeted in grandparent scam
Two people are facing charges after multiple Alberta seniors were targeted as part of a grandparent scam.
Montreal
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Q&A: French language minister defends new regulations for Quebec storefronts
Quebec's minister of the French language, Jean-François Roberge, joined CTV News Montreal to explain the new regulations for commercial signs and to respond to concerns about the cost associated with these new rules being passed onto businesses.
-
Security enhanced at Montreal-area courthouses after court interpreter stabbed in Longueuil
Security has been beefed up at courthouses around the Montreal area following the stabbing of a court interpreter at the Longueuil courthouse last week.
Edmonton
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Edmonton councillors approve Sohi's 'housing and houselessness emergency' declaration
Following two days of heated meetings and passionate debate, Edmonton City Council has declared an emergency on housing and homelessness.
-
Edmonton man charged with robbing 5 banks in 10 weeks
Police say they have captured a man who robbed five Edmonton-area banks in about 10 weeks.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake council to pick city's new mayor
There was very little debate around the council table in Elliot Lake Monday night as council decided it will be nominating one of its own to fill the empty mayor’s chair. The decision comes amid word the former mayor, Chris Patrie, having his legal appeal dismissed.
-
Northland bus service returns to Espanola
The town of Espanola has announced the return of Ontario Northland bus service. After an absence, users will now be able to pick up the bus from the Recreational Complex instead of nearby McKerrow.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
London
-
Councillors spar over process to award 12.5 per cent pay raises to deputy mayor and budget chair
More money, more problems — even at city hall. Concerns about transparency dominated debate about increasing the financial compensation paid to councillors appointed to the roles of deputy mayor and budget chair.
-
'Dangerously cold wind chills' in store for the Forest City
An extreme cold warning remains in effect as 'bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills' will send the London region into a deep freeze on Wednesday.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpot
A husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Family of homicide victim files human rights complaints over Manitoba election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
These 'udderly' adorable Highland cows are stealing the spotlight in Manitoba
The cows at Highland Bullrush Acres in Manitoba's Interlake region are 'udderly' adorable' – a part of a heritage breed of cattle 'moo-ving' up in popularity right now thanks in part to TikTok.
-
Gas prices helping keep inflation rates low in Manitoba
New numbers from Statistics Canada reveal Manitoba has the lowest inflation rate of any province across the country.
Ottawa
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentence
Ottawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
OPP looking for people who interacted with couple charged with murder, sexual assault in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking to hear from anyone who might have interacted with two people facing first-degree murder and sexual assault charges in Carleton Place, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
James Smith inquest lawyer points to distrust of RCMP within First Nation communities
For the lawyer representing James Smith in the coroner’s inquest into the mass stabbings that shook that community in 2022, the lack of faith in the RCMP was a key issue.
-
IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike.
Vancouver
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
B.C. regulator fines man $100,000 for unlicensed property management
B.C.'s real estate regulator has ordered an unlicensed property manager to pay a $100,000 fine and more than $25,000 in enforcement expenses over his "flagrant disregard for the regulatory regime."
-
Lower Mainland police chase driver through 3 cities
Mounties in Surrey say a woman has been arrested after a pursuit that spanned three Lower Mainland cities on Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike.
-
Tim Reid removed as president and CEO of REAL
Tim Reid, the President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) has been removed following a unanimous vote from the organization's board.
Vancouver Island
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
B.C. rescue group receives dozens of hummingbirds amid cold snap
Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a "dramatic increase" in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.