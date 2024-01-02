'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain

Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.

"A lot of us, our lives were turned upside down for seven months and beyond, and there's no reason why at least the province can't step in and do some sort of inquiry as to why everything that took place," homeowner Gregg White told CTV News Tuesday.

The Whites are one of three families who've returned to a rebuilt home in the Hammonds Plains area, where 151 properties were destroyed.

"It feels fantastic. It's like a marathon is over," said White.

The smoke had barely cleared when arborists were already removing dead and dying trees from the White property. The rebuild went quickly after that, thanks in part to a contractor who deferred other work to make wildfire construction a priority.

"We've just sidelined 20 model home projects, and they're just sitting there, and we'll get to them after we have all the fire builds in the ground," said Jeff Marchand, president of Marchand Homes.

Marchand said his company has 27 projects underway in the fire-ravaged area.

Neighbours say they are amazed at the progress they're seeing.

"There's about, I think about ten homes that are roof tight now, ready to be built, ready to do the insides," said David Burns, who's lived in the area for decades.

In late May, a roofing crew reported someone burning yard debris near their job site.

The fire spread rapidly, they said, and they fanned-out to warn neighbours.

Last week, CTV News learned the RCMP had closed their investigation without charges because of a lack of evidence.

"I think that, if charges were laid, I'm not sure that this is going to change anything. What we need to focus on is a wholesale change in the system," HRM Councillor Pam Lovelace told CTV News, noting the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Renewables is still looking into the matter.

Lovelace says she'll be very interested to see that report, and it may provide an opportunity to update the Forestry Act so the province is better prepared for the next major fire.

"RCMP were not well prepared," said Lovelace.

"Officers did not even have proper masks to wear in a wildfire. They had to bring in more batteries, more vehicles, more equipment."

White says he is disappointed the police investigation appears to be over.

"It's sad. There's not a lot of room left in me for anger at this point, but with the largest loss of the property in Nova Scotia history, as far as I'm aware, there should be a public inquiry, with both the cause and the response," he said.

"There's a lot of questions that are left unanswered and we'll never know."

