'We love them': Tickets sell out in minutes for Cape Breton Eagles’ third-round playoff games

Cape Breton Eagles fans were lined up at the Centre 200 box office Thursday morning in Sydney, N.S., in hopes of securing tickets for the team’s third-round QMJHL playoff series.

“This is the most exciting team that we’ve had in Cape Breton in a long time,” said one fan.

The Eagles swept their second-round series against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens with an 8-5 victory Wednesday night. The win propelled the team to the third round, a playoff spot they haven’t reached since 2007.

Centre 200 was sold out for the two home games the Eagles played against the Saguenéens and, with the series sweep, excitement around the team is at a whole new level.

"Because they're doing awesome, and we love them,” said a fan who went to the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport to greet the team when they arrived home Thursday.

Within a matter of hours, tickets were sold out for all three home games for the upcoming round. The ticket frenzy marks a major turnaround for the Eagles, who went from selling 1,500 seats a game in the fall to 15,000 in one day on Thursday.

"Literally eight minutes (after the tickets went on sale), I got a text from my billets showing me how many tickets were left, and it was literally just the upper bowl,” said Nicolas Ruccia, Cape Breton Eagles goalie.

"There's a reason we've been so successful at home, and a huge credit for that is the fans."

Now, the team’s focus is shifting to their third-round opponent.

"We're always ready for a challenge and we can compete with anyone, so we'll be ready for next week,” said Cape Breton Eagles forward Jacob Newcombe, who set a new Eagles record for points in a playoff game with six.

Games three and four of the Q-league semifinals are set for April 29 and 30 at Centre 200, with a game six in Sydney, if necessary, on May 4.

