An overnight fire has gutted a popular country market in Salisbury, N.B.

Firefighters from six different communities responded to The Green Pig Country Market Monday night just before 8 p.m.

No one was injured but the building was nearly destroyed.

“A lot of damage was to the store and directly behind the store,” said Brad MacLeod, the chief of Salisbury Fire and Rescue. “The café and the bakery took extensive damage and charring. Most of the roof, if not all of the roof, has its trusses burned, so the roof needs to be completely rebuilt.”

The cause is under investigation, but MacLeod does not believe the fire is suspicious.

Green Pig owner Dawn Beckwith told CTV News Tuesday afternoon she believes the cause was electrical.

"We're all really devastated. We have over 60 staff," said Beckwith. "We're pretty upset about it, but we hope to come back out of this a little better."

The plan is to sell produce at a makeshift market outside the building next week. The market’s famous fall corn maze will go ahead as scheduled.

Beckwith thanked all the market’s loyal customers and said the plan is to rebuild the market next year.

"Thank you so much for all the support and all the kind messages. We had no idea we had such an impact on everyone. It's been really touching to see all of that," said Beckwith.

For now, it is a big loss for many people in the community.

“Everything you need is there,” said Salisbury resident Patricia Leblanc. “The friendliness, the baked goods, they have their bakery. The restaurant is phenomenal. It’s just the quaintness of the Green Pig and everybody being so friendly.”

Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell called the market a special place in the community where people from all over Atlantic Canada visit.

"At the end of the day, you're hopeful the Beckwith's can rebuild,” said Campbell. “Our hearts are with them. I think we're all devastated for them and the entire Green Pig family. You'll never meet a harder working crew than the Beckwith's," said Campbell.

MacLeod called The Green Big an “iconic” location in the community.