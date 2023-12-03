Weather statements issued ahead of Sunday night and Monday snowfall

A low pressure system exiting the northeastern United States and then passing by the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia will bring a mix of snow and rain to the region Sunday night and Monday.

A Special Weather Statement issued by Environment Canada ahead of a mix of snow/rain expected Sunday night into Monday. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for areas of southern New Brunswick and much of Nova Scotia. The agency calling for a possible significant snowfall with amounts totaling 10 to 15 cm. The snow begins Sunday night and ends west-to-east through the day on Monday.

Around 10 to 20 cm of snow is possible with the passing system. Snow mixes progressively with more rain towards Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Central and northern areas of New Brunswick as well as western Prince Edward Island will likely get a more moderate amount of snow ranging from a few to several centimetres.

The heavier snow in Nova Scotia will progressively mix with more rain towards the Atlantic coastline. Less than 5 cm is likely for the southwestern corner of that province as well as eastern areas of Cape Breton. The Halifax area is likely to see a slushy 5 to 10 cm of a snow/rain mix with snowfall amounts coming up above 10 cm moving inland past Bedford.

A snowy and in some cases rainy start to Monday for the Maritimes. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Western parts of the Maritimes will see the snow and rain ease to scattered flurries and showers by afternoon. Eastern parts of the Maritimes down to flurries and showers by Monday evening.

By Monday afternoon snow and rain will be easing to flurries and showers west-to-east across the region. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Wind is not expected to be severe. North and northeast gusts of 30 to 60 km/h are expected to accompany the mix of snow and rain.

While not a major snowfall by the regions winter standards it is enough to create snowy and slick roads conditions. Give yourself time and space on the roads for Monday.