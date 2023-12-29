Weather warnings continue Friday in the Maritimes

Several weather warnings are in effect in the Maritimes Friday morning as freezing rain, rain and snow moves through the region.

NOVA SCOTIA

Freezing rain warnings remain in effect across northern mainland Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain is expected throughout most of the region Friday. The precipitation will change to rain in the morning and early afternoon in some areas. Snow is also expected in western areas.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” a statement from the weather agency reads.

A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in effect in Inverness County - Mabou and north. Easterly wind gusts of up to 100km/h are expected from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrenece until near midnight.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Freezing rain warnings also remain in effect across most of southern New Brunswick. The precipitation is expected to change to snow late Friday morning.

Snowfall warnings are also in place in Fundy National Park, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park and Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick counties. Up to 20 cm is expected in those areas following a switch from rain and freezing rain.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Snow is also in the forecast for Price Edward Island, with snowfall warnings in place in Prince and Queens Counties.

Environment Canada says 15 to 20 cm is expected. The snow will begin late Friday morning following a period of rain or freezing rain before tapering off overnight.

POWER

Maritime Electric on Prince Edward Island was reporting 1,704 customers without power at 10:15 a.m. That number was down to two by 1 p.m.

No major outages have been reported in New Brunswick, while Nova Scotia reported a large outage in the Sydney area around 1 p.m. affecting more than 3,000 customers.