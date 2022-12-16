Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow

More messy and wintry weather is headed for the Maritimes this weekend.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick.

Snowfall warnings are in place for the southwest of the province, where snow is expected to fall Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Fifteen centimetres of snow is expected in those areas by Saturday evening, with an additional 10 centimetres possible on Sunday. It is likely to be a heavier wet snow, which will reduce blowing snow, but will still create snowy, winter driving conditions.

Special weather statements are in effect for much of northern and eastern New Brunswick, with snow totals between 15 and 25 centimetres expected Saturday through Sunday.

Environment Canada advises that wet snow will persist until Sunday evening, possibly into Monday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and weather statements for New Brunswick this weekend.

NOVA SCOTIA AND P.E.I.

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.

Rain will develop throughout Saturday in Nova Scotia, but the Annapolis Valley, Cumberland and Colchester counties, and Cape Breton Highlands could see a mix of snow and slush.

Prince Edward Island will see steady snow and rain Saturday evening and night. Western areas of the province will likely see the most snow.

With this weekend being the last before Christmas, heavy traffic is expected throughout the region. The inclement weather may make for poor road conditions, so motorists are urged to drive with caution.

More to come...