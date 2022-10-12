Chicken, Cheddar, and Apple Panini

Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 slices local brown bread

8 oz cooked chicken

½ local apple, sliced

2 oz cheddar cheese, shredded (we used Cows Creamery Avonlea Clothbound Cheddar)

4 tbsp mayonnaise

2 oz (we used Cows Creamery butter)

Directions:

1. Spread the bread generously on both sides with mayonnaise.

2. Place the chicken on the bottom half, then top with apple slices and top with cheddar cheese. Butter both sides and grill in a Panini press until bread is golden brown and the cheese has melted.

3. Serve with Cows Moos Crisps on the side.

