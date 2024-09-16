What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live
Putting fun in fundraiser
Special Olympics helps athletes connect to community and experience sport. Motionball Marathon of Sport is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers. The event funds programs in our region – including the #NoGoodWay initiative which shines a light on negative connotations around words associated with individuals living with intellectual disabilities. Find out about the Fundraiser and why #NoGoodWay is so important.
Declutter for diabetes
According to Diabetes Canada, over 11 million Canadians suffer from diabetes or pre-diabetes. One of the organization’s most popular fundraisers can help you get rid of unwanted items around your home. Find out how decluttering is helping Diabetes Canada fund research.
Working holidays
Have you always wanted to work in a bakery in France or at an Italian vineyard? International Experience Canada (IEC) offers a Working Holiday programme that allows Canadians 35 and under to work legally in over 30 countries. Depending on the country, applicants can get permits for up to two years. Find out more and pack your bags.
The cure for skincare
Can you image a skin cream made with sea moss? Nitasha Goel’s can. After owning a skin care boutique in Toronto selling other people’s products, she moved to the Maritimes and started her own line of plant-based skincare. Her goal is to provide clean, elevated skincare for people of all ages at a price that wont give you frown lines.
Freeland says she is 'not going anywhere' after Conservatives call her 'phantom finance minister'
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared she is 'not going anywhere' when pushed by the Conservatives on Monday about her future as finance minister.
'Never seen anything like this': Humpback whale catches unsuspecting seal off Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee case gets 15 months probation
The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
Pipeline explosion near Houston erupts in a towering flame, forcing evacuations
A pipeline explosion near Houston erupted in a towering flame over neighbourhoods for hours on Monday, forcing evacuations and shelter orders and melting playground equipment as firefighters struggled to keep nearby homes from burning.
'We don't have much time': Parliament's fall sitting begins with plenty of political posturing
The fall sitting of Parliament began Monday with plenty of political posturing given the new minority dynamics and the threat of an early general election looming overhead.
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun, says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
Toronto
-
Jane's Addiction cancels Toronto show, rest of the tour due to frontman's 'continuing pattern of behaviour'
Jane's Addiction has cancelled the rest of its tour, two days before its Toronto concert, following an on-stage scuffle between bandmates.
-
Ontario MPP says OHIP coverage for prostate cancer testing will save lives
An Ontario politician is renewing calls on the government to cover the cost of “lifesaving” prostate-specific antigen testing for all residents under the provincial health plan.
-
Toronto police officer seriously injured responding to person in crisis call
A Toronto police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries while responding to a call on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'We could have been dead': Calgary dog attack victims push for stricter penalties
Victims hurt in two separate Calgary dog attacks are pushing for the city to hold dog owners more accountable after violent incidents.
-
Solar flare could cause strong northern lights in Alberta on Monday
Northern lights could be visible within Alberta's largest cities Monday night and early Tuesday morning, says a group of photographers passionate about chasing the phenomenon.
-
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Calgary memorial removed
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
Edmonton
-
Energy minister says public money could help finance Alberta energy cleanup
Alberta's energy minister is promising strong action to clean up the province's growing backlog of unreclaimed oil and gas sites.
-
Refugee advocate calls Alberta premier's 'shared values' comments regarding asylum seekers stigmatizing
Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism for a statement she made Thursday, saying that the province should welcome asylum seekers with the "shared values" of Albertans.
-
Names of Lloydminster triple homicide victims released by police
RCMP have confirmed the identities of the victims of a "targeted" triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask.
Montreal
-
Voters head to the polls for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg
Canadians in two federal ridings are choosing their next member of Parliament today, and political parties are closely watching the results.
-
'Bonjour': Quebec launches new $2.5 million ad campaign promoting French language
The Quebec government is launching yet another campaign to promote the use of French and this time, it's going after a typical Montreal lingo, that's apparently a cause for concern for the survival of French.
-
Black Lives Ruined: The effects of racial profiling by police
Racial profiling is a systemic problem plaguing Montreal police, according to a judgement by Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin. But what does that mean in the lives of the victims?
Ottawa
-
18-year-old man dead, second person injured following shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
Ottawa police say Quentin Dorsainvil, of Ottawa, was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. He was a young football player with the Kanata Knights, the team's president said.
-
Planned opening of Stittsville school delayed again due to 'outstanding deficiencies'
A new high school in Stittsville that was set to open Tuesday will remain closed for at least another day after families were told 'outstanding deficiencies' are keeping the school from receiving an occupancy permit.
-
Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins in 2 weeks: Here's what you need to know
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Residents with garbage collection this week will be the first households to face the new three-item limit when the new rules take effect.
London
-
'This is a bit of a flash point': TVDSB interim education director welcomes ministry audit
Local teachers’ union rep says an Education Ministry audit could answer important questions about Thames Valley District School Board operations.
-
Fatal crash between SUV and mobility scooter
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.
-
Body identified after washing up on Lake Huron shore eight years ago
Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago. The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.
Barrie
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree in Springwater Township
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
-
OPP seeks person responsible for 'senseless destruction' of flower displays
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help identifying the person(s) responsible for what they describe as an act of "senseless destruction" of flower displays in Huntsville.
Northern Ontario
-
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
-
-
Suspect in apparent assassination attempt on Trump was near golf course for 12 hours
The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours.
Kitchener
-
-
WRPS warn gun violence on the rise in Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo has already matched the total number of shootings in all of 2023 – and it’s only September.
-
Waterloo Region reports its first West Nile cases for 2024
The Region of Waterloo is reporting the year’s first two confirmed cases of the West Nile virus.
Windsor
-
'They didn't think about the consequences of their actions': University of Windsor alumni revoke their financial support in wake of pro-Palestinian agreements
In July, the University of Windsor signed two agreements – one with the demonstrators, and another with the Students’ Alliance – to end a nine-week protest occupation on campus. Now, some alumni are withholding their financial support as a result.
-
New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital gets $15-million gift
The Solcz Family Foundation is giving a $15 million gift to the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
-
ADUs and tiny homes helping housing crisis
The popularity of additional dwelling units (ADUs)is growing but not everyone knows ADUs come in different forms.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP MLA booted from caucus due to business partner acting as Peter Nygard's lawyer
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
-
'It's a pretty unique car': Classic car in the family since 1958 stolen from Winnipeg garage
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
-
Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz dishes on his time filming in Winnipeg
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
Regina
-
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
-
Former Roughrider Ben Fairbrother dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonton
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
-
Child luring arrest made in Regina
Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested a 39-year-old Regina man following an investigation into child luring.
Saskatoon
-
Man and two adult sons identified as homicide victims in Lloydminster, Sask.
The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.
-
'Not Brad Wall's Sask. Party': Two former MLAs to run under the Saskatchewan United banner
Two former Sask. Party MLAs say they intend to run under the Saskatchewan United Party banner in the upcoming fall election.
-
Alberta woman dead following crash on Saskatchewan highway
A 24-year-old Alberta woman is dead and three others are injured following a highway crash about two hours west of Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayors and councillors gather in Vancouver to talk housing, other thorny issues
The president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities says communities have billions of dollars worth of infrastructure that will need replacing in the next decade and the province needs to step in with new funding to help.
-
Woman stabbed last week has died: Surrey RCMP
A woman who was stabbed in Surrey City Centre just over a week ago has died, local Mounties confirmed Monday.
-
AEDs installed on the North Shore’s Grouse Grind trail
In a move that could very well save lives, AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, have been installed along the busy Grouse Grind hiking trail in North Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. machete attacks prompt call for federal action from attorney general
British Columbia’s attorney general is urging the federal government to regulate machetes, citing multiple random and 'devastating' attacks using these types of weapons in the province’s urban centres.
-
-
B.C. mayors demand federal funding for involuntary care, bail reforms, port crackdown
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.