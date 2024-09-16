What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Special Olympics helps athletes connect to community and experience sport. Motionball Marathon of Sport is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers. The event funds programs in our region – including the #NoGoodWay initiative which shines a light on negative connotations around words associated with individuals living with intellectual disabilities. Find out about the Fundraiser and why #NoGoodWay is so important.

According to Diabetes Canada, over 11 million Canadians suffer from diabetes or pre-diabetes. One of the organization’s most popular fundraisers can help you get rid of unwanted items around your home. Find out how decluttering is helping Diabetes Canada fund research.

Have you always wanted to work in a bakery in France or at an Italian vineyard? International Experience Canada (IEC) offers a Working Holiday programme that allows Canadians 35 and under to work legally in over 30 countries. Depending on the country, applicants can get permits for up to two years. Find out more and pack your bags.

Can you image a skin cream made with sea moss? Nitasha Goel’s can. After owning a skin care boutique in Toronto selling other people’s products, she moved to the Maritimes and started her own line of plant-based skincare. Her goal is to provide clean, elevated skincare for people of all ages at a price that wont give you frown lines.