What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    For things to watch from Monday's CTV Morning Live:

    Summer Street Scramble

    The Summer Street Scramble kicked off in 1994 and the golf tournament has raised close to $4 million dollars for this Nova Scotia based charity. Find out about this years event and how funds raised create opportunities for those experiencing intellectual disabilities right here in our region.

    Fire and Water

    The Alderney Landing Fire and Water Cultural Festival will light up the Dartmouth Waterfront this weekend with a unique lineup of cultural sights and sounds. This years festival will feature Indigenous teachings, African drumming, blacksmithing, Celtic storytelling and as Crystal Garrett found out – performers who work with fire!

    Clinic Streamlining

    According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, from April 2023 to March 2024, there were almost 15.5 million unscheduled emergency department visits across the country. Local clinics are trying to streamline patients who do not need to see a doctor, to alleviate the wait times at hospitals. Meet the owner of a brand new clinic that hopes to do just that.

    Seasonal Spirits

    Nova Scotia is known for using local products to produce unique spirits, beers and wines. Learn how these products can not only “support local” but also increase tourist dollars. Sommelier Mark DeWolf and a Maritime producer of spirits talk about the upcoming Halifax International Spirit Festival.

