What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

For things to watch from Monday's CTV Morning Live:

According to Child Safety Link, car seats can reduce fatal injury in accidents by 71-per cent. Child Safety Link’s Katherine Hutka show us why choosing the right seat and knowing how to properly install it is the key to keeping your children safe when you’re on the road.

Did you know the colour of an owl’s eyes depends on the species and habitat? You’ll learn all about owls and many more nocturnal creatures at the Discovery Centre’s brand new exhibit Worlds of the Night.

Explaining his experience through the lens of a children’s book, author Leroy Fontaine explores the world as a young Dene Indigenous child - making his way to the big city for the first time. Through illustration and words, Fontaine shows the important journey of navigating back to his indigenous roots.

The newest TikTok sensation encourages adding coffee to your morning protein shake. Our partner, Taylor Kaye helps us find the perfect protein powder for that morning kick-start.