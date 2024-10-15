What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live
Did you miss this morning's show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday. Oct. 15, 2024:
Breast cancer survivor shares story
Bryana Ganong is the president and CEO of Ganong Chocolates, but today she spoke with us as a breast cancer survivor.
Despite having no known risk factors or family history, Bryana just completed treatment two weeks ago, following her diagnosis in May. Bryana feels it is important to share her story to encourage other women to get a mammogram and to advocate for themselves and their health.
Meet some furry friends
Crystal Garrett and cameraman Paul Dewitt go on a road trip to Shubenacadie Wildlife Park to learn more about the park and its programs.
They also meet a few furry friends along the way!
Dogs don cute costumes for Halloween
With Halloween around the corner, you could say our TV studio went to the dogs this morning! But they were cute, well-behaved and dressed up.
A few dapper – and adoptable– dogs from South Paw Conservation Nova Scotia appeared live on air dressed in their best Halloween costumes. We enjoyed a fashion show that included a lion, dragon, and beetle! A variety of pet-friendly Halloween costumes are available at your local Pet Valu store.
Beauty and sports
Before going on holiday, Brianne Foley learned about how beauty is being incorporated into the world of sports.
Beauty contributor Meera Estrada spoke with Brianne about how athletes are raising their profiles in a very different field and how we’ll likely see more of this as athletes continue to get involved in this growing trend.
ANALYSIS N.B. Liberals, PCs move further from centre
WATCH LIVE Stricter regulation of candidate nominations a 'complex space': PM's chief of staff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff says there's no simple answer to bolstering the integrity of political nomination contests.
90 charges withdrawn against father and his common-law partner in Edmonton child abuse case
Charges have been withdrawn against a man and a woman who faced a combined 90 charges in a child and animal abuse case.
Canadian support for Donald Trump higher than in last U.S. presidential election, survey finds
While more Canadians are signalling their support former U.S. president Donald Trump, the majority remains hopeful for a Democratic win.
Food prices continue to outpace inflation in Canada
For the second straight month, grocery prices in Canada rose faster than the inflation rate, and beef in particular is significantly pricier than it was last year.
BREAKING Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
Cold weather, even snow, hits parts of Eastern Canada while West stays mild
It will feel more like winter for some parts of Eastern Canada over the next few days, with single-digit highs and snow in the forecast.
Canadian teen wins second place in international neuroscience competition
A Winnipeg high school student placed second in an international neuroscience contest where she competed against nearly 3,000 other students from 40 countries in Chicago, Ill.
Air India flight diverts to Nunavut airport after online security threat
An Air India flight, en route from Delhi to Chicago, was diverted to Iqaluit International airport in Nunavut Tuesday morning following an online security threat.
OPINION King Charles shrieked at shrink wrap and other things we didn't know about him
From his shrink wrap shock to his obsession with luxury, King Charles III's personal life seems to be filled with surprises, that’s according to a new book by biographer Tom Bower.
'Let us know what happened': Police say many witnesses haven't come forward in deadly Toronto shooting
Toronto police are appealing to dozens of witnesses who they say were standing nearby when a man was shot to death in an apartment stairwell in the city’s north end last week.
Ontario will restrict new bike lanes amid ‘out of control’ process: Transportation Minister
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
Driver charged in deadly 8-car crash in Milton, Ont.
Police say a 35-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a deadly multi-vehicle car crash in Milton, Ont. last month.
Alberta launches national campaign to 'Scrap the Cap'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is launching a series of ads against the federal government's proposed cap on oil and gas emissions, a move she believes will hurt production and 'kill jobs.'
Alberta rolls out new primary care agency
Alberta now has a new provincial health agency to help residents access primary care services, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on Tuesday.
-
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is calling on the province to help small businesses by eliminating small business tax.
1 dead after semi, SUV collide head-on north of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash on Monday night involving a semi and an SUV.
-
Alberta now has a new provincial health agency to help residents access primary care services, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on Tuesday.
Quebec imposes measures to address 'toxic climate' at Montreal school
Quebec's Education Department appointed two monitors at Bedford school in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges district to address a "toxic climate" of fear and intimidation at the primary school following an investigation. Meanwhile, the teachers' union calls the findings "damning."
More Quebecers turning to private health care: poll
More Quebecers are turning to the private health care network, according to a survey published Tuesday in the Journal de Quebec.
-
Police in Laval were once again called to a school that was placed under precautionary lockdown over a threat.
No agreement in sight for Kanata manufacturing workers on strike for over 5 months
More than 40 employees at Best Theratronics Ltd. in Kanata went on strike five and a half months ago - a situation that Canada's largest private sector union says is highly unusual.
Federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been 'catastrophic failures' with the new mandate.
-
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after students reported being chased by a person with a weapon at a Bells Corners high school on Tuesday.
'I’ve seen more than I’d like to have': Residents call for change following weekend fatal crash
Residents are rallying for change in Lambton County following a fatal crash.
'If we raise all the money, will you fix this?': Charge continues to reopen STEGH therapy pool
“I wasn't using a walker in July, but I am now using walker all the time,” said Martyn, who is struggling to move and can’t stand for long periods of time.
-
Investigators are one step closer to finding out what happened to two Stratford, Ont. men who disappeared on a fishing trip 57 years ago.
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Springwater Township
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Springwater Township that they say happened over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
Owen Sound, Ont. couple celebrate $40 million lottery win
A couple from Owen Sound, Ont. is celebrating their good fortune after becoming instant multi-millionaires with Lotto Max.
-
CTV News has confirmed a Beeton, Ont., man accused in a historical sex crimes case involving a five-year-old girl is facing additional charges.
Sault youth chased with pipe, pinned against wall with a vehicle for knocking over basketball net
A 33-year-old suspect in the Sault is facing several charges after reacting angrily when a youth knocked over their basketball net Oct. 5.
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
'Mysterious' substance dropped on Ayr, Ont. homes identified as… bird feces
Bird feces has now been identified as the “mysterious” substance dropped onto Ayr, Ont. home in August.
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge walk-in freezer
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Cambridge.
-
Police dog Philie helps in $110,000 drug bust
Essex County OPP are crediting police canine Philie for helping out in the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, and stolen property worth $110,000.
Here’s what this MADD rep has learned in 20 years of advocating against drunk driving
In his 20 years with MADD Canada, Chaouki Hamka has witnessed many changes regarding impaired driving, from heightened societal awareness to legislative shifts and better enforcement. Still, he says, impaired driving remains the 'leading criminal cause of death' in Canada.
-
Essex County OPP officers took nine alleged impaired drivers off the road over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Manitoba government assigns Lloyd Axworthy to lead study on possible Winnipeg rail relocation
The Manitoba government is calling on the services of a former MP to study the possibility of relocating rail lines in Winnipeg.
Child dead after falling from Winnipeg apartment building
A child is dead after falling from a Winnipeg apartment building on Monday.
-
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
Regina man seriously injured in dog attack
Regina police say a man was seriously injured when he was attacked by two dogs on Sunday afternoon while out walking.
Sask. Party promises to extend carbon tax exemption on home heating
The Saskatchewan Party says that it plans to keep the federal carbon tax off natural gas and electricity used for home heating for up to one more year if re-elected on Oct. 28.
-
Getting your Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations just got easier as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has now opened its seasonal immunization clinics.
North Battleford loses power Monday night after motel fire spreads to main power line
A motel in North Battleford went up in flames on Monday night.
Sask. Party promises to extend carbon tax exemption on home heating
The Saskatchewan Party says that it plans to keep the federal carbon tax off natural gas and electricity used for home heating for up to one more year if re-elected on Oct. 28.
-
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
Surrey RCMP release photos of stabbing suspects
Mounties in Surrey are trying to identify three female suspects in the seemingly random stabbing of a woman on a sidewalk earlier this month.
Man sentenced, ordered deported for killing woman, injuring 2 others in Surrey, B.C.
A Metro Vancouver man will spend up to four years in prison before he is deported after pleading guilty to a triple stabbing that left his sister-in-law dead and two others, including a two-year-old girl, seriously injured.
-
The founders of a Vancouver 'compassion club' that sold heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine bought on the dark web and tested for contaminants, have filed a court challenge arguing their Charter rights and the rights of users were violated when the club was shut and they were arrested.
-
It's the last week of the British Columbia election campaign after a busy long weekend of promises for the B.C. Conservatives, including a new Children's Hospital for Surrey.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.