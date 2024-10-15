What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss this morning's show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday. Oct. 15, 2024:

Bryana Ganong is the president and CEO of Ganong Chocolates, but today she spoke with us as a breast cancer survivor.

Despite having no known risk factors or family history, Bryana just completed treatment two weeks ago, following her diagnosis in May. Bryana feels it is important to share her story to encourage other women to get a mammogram and to advocate for themselves and their health.

Crystal Garrett and cameraman Paul Dewitt go on a road trip to Shubenacadie Wildlife Park to learn more about the park and its programs.

They also meet a few furry friends along the way!

With Halloween around the corner, you could say our TV studio went to the dogs this morning! But they were cute, well-behaved and dressed up.

A few dapper – and adoptable– dogs from South Paw Conservation Nova Scotia appeared live on air dressed in their best Halloween costumes. We enjoyed a fashion show that included a lion, dragon, and beetle! A variety of pet-friendly Halloween costumes are available at your local Pet Valu store.

Before going on holiday, Brianne Foley learned about how beauty is being incorporated into the world of sports.

Beauty contributor Meera Estrada spoke with Brianne about how athletes are raising their profiles in a very different field and how we’ll likely see more of this as athletes continue to get involved in this growing trend.