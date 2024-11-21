What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Thursday:

Many people feel uncomfortable talking about money, especially when it comes to day-to-day activities, as everyone has a different financial situation. According to Your Two Cents podcast hosts, Sylvia Beirnes and Alicia McCarvell, more people are in the same situation and feel a sense of relief just talking about the money basics knowing others are in the same boat.

Looking for ways to host for the holidays without breaking the bank? DIY contributor Denise Wild has you covered. Whether you’re looking to add sparkle to the children’s table or need tips on cooking the perfect turkey, Wild’s suggestions prepare you to make the holidays stress-free.

The Newfoundland tradition of Mummers is entering its 17th festival season, embracing the tradition of dressing unrecognizable and heading to your neighbours for a kitchen party. The festivities start Nov. 22 for two weeks, and end with a parade that everyone is invited to.

The giving comes full circle as seniors at a home in Dartmouth, N.S., volunteer to wrap presents donated to other seniors in the community. Santa for a Senior makes sure all older members of the community get their holiday wishes this season, focusing on those in lower income communities and addressing their needs.