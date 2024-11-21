ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Thursday:

    Talk ain’t cheap

    Many people feel uncomfortable talking about money, especially when it comes to day-to-day activities, as everyone has a different financial situation. According to Your Two Cents podcast hosts, Sylvia Beirnes and Alicia McCarvell, more people are in the same situation and feel a sense of relief just talking about the money basics knowing others are in the same boat.

    Holiday happenings

    Looking for ways to host for the holidays without breaking the bank? DIY contributor Denise Wild has you covered. Whether you’re looking to add sparkle to the children’s table or need tips on cooking the perfect turkey, Wild’s suggestions prepare you to make the holidays stress-free.

    Mummers the word

    The Newfoundland tradition of Mummers is entering its 17th festival season, embracing the tradition of dressing unrecognizable and heading to your neighbours for a kitchen party. The festivities start Nov. 22 for two weeks, and end with a parade that everyone is invited to.

    Santa for a senior

    The giving comes full circle as seniors at a home in Dartmouth, N.S., volunteer to wrap presents donated to other seniors in the community. Santa for a Senior makes sure all older members of the community get their holiday wishes this season, focusing on those in lower income communities and addressing their needs.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News