'Where is it going to end?' Shediac man frustrated over 45 per cent tax hike
For the most part, Scott Jewell and his wife are happy they made the move from Belleville, Ont., to Shediac, N.B., last spring, but they don't understand the 45 per cent jump in their property taxes.
“It was a tax bill of $4,600 last year up to $6,700 this year, which is $2,100,” said Jewell.
He questions if the province is realistically looking at a fair market value in order to determine property tax.
"If you're going to charge me a 45 per cent increase in property taxes over the previous year, show me what the value is,” said Jewell. “Where is the value and what do I get? Is it intangible or tangible product that you're going to give me for that increase in taxes? Show me the value. What am I getting?"
Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé MLA Jacques LeBlanc doesn't think the jump in Jewell's tax rate is fair either.
“We've been hit with the most significant increase across all of the province. Shediac has been singled out. And I've seen some that are even higher, 95 per cent higher,” said LeBlanc.
Shediac realtor Richard Pellerin said his property assessment went up dramatically as well.
“It’s frustrating to say the least,” said Pellerin.
Pellerin said the town has seen unreal growth in the past few years, but there is a lack of housing.
He doesn’t know how young couples can afford to get a mortgage with the current property tax system.
“How do you expect people to manage with the price of groceries, the price of gas, it’s crazy,” said Pellerin.
LeBlanc believes New Brunswick residents deserve a more predictable model and a more fair assessment process for tax purposes.
The Liberal MLA said he's received 50 to 60 calls in the past week or so from upset and concerned constituents.
“This is what they're telling me, ‘We can not afford, we can not afford to pay this. This is not fair. We didn't know that this was going to be put on our shoulders. All of a sudden we get this tax bill and it's unbelievably high,’” said LeBlanc.
Service New Brunswick spokesperson Jennifer Vienneau wouldn’t comment directly on Jewell’s case, but said the southeast region is experiencing the most significant growth in the province for the third straight year.
“In 2024, the total assessment base was $89.4 billion, an increase of $8.4 billion or 10.4 per cent from 2023,” said Vienneau in an email.
Vienneau said market values, or what a property would likely sell for on the market, are determined using mass appraisals.
“In addition to market activity, mass appraisals consider factors such as location, age, condition, size and improvements to the property,” said Vienneau.
Jewell said he would consider moving back to Ontario if there's a substantial jump every year.
We're fortunate, we don't have a mortgage, but still, you have to live,” said Jewell. “I feel for the people that have a mortgage with high interest rates and having to re-mortgage and look at increased property taxes and pay for groceries and pay for car insurance. Where is it going to end?”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Toronto-area cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Calgary
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestrians
Calgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated incident in Coral Springs
A Calgary man is facing charges in connection with what police are calling a hate-motivated incident.
-
Alberta company to pay $296K following 2021 workplace fatality
A construction company in Brooks, Alta., has been ordered to pay a sizable fine after it was found guilty of violating Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffected
Edmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Fundraiser started to help 13-year-old sexual assault victim, family access therapy
As money is being raised to help cover the cost of therapy for a 13-year-old girl, charges have been laid against the man accused of sexually assaulting her.
Montreal
-
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
-
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget for 2024-2025, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
-
Rats abound! Montreal's Parc-Ex residents frustrated at growing problem
Residents living in and around Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood say there's a rat problem, and that the City of Montreal is aware but not doing enough.
Ottawa
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
-
Changing consumer habits could spell the end of bagged milk
Milk is sold in bags in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, but it could be approaching its expiry date. Part of the reason is changing consumer habits.
-
Ottawa residents worry about family and friends in Haiti
The situation in Haiti has been volatile for years. The Haitian prime minister agreed Tuesday to resign under fierce pressure. Gangs are running rampant throughout the country and there are mounting fears of a civil war.
London
-
Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
-
'I do not forgive myself': Family expresses grief and impaired driver expresses regret as he enters guilty plea
They lost their loved one to an impaired driver two years ago, and the family of Richard McMahon struggle with how and why it still happens.
-
War of words: Sarnia council meeting abruptly adjourned, mayor blames councillor’s conduct
At a monthly council meeting in Sarnia on Monday, things went sideways after one councillor derailed the conversation.
Barrie
-
Careless driving charge laid after 3-vehicle collision on Highway 400 involving transport & dump truck
One motorist has been charged with careless driving after cutting in front of a southbound transport truck and causing a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning along Highway 400.
-
Convicted cybercriminal from Bradford, Ont., sentenced for global ransomware scheme
Convicted cybercriminal Mikhail Vasiliev has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after pleading guilty last month to eight counts of cyber extortion, mischief and weapons charges.
-
Search for missing senior with Alzheimer's ends
The search for a missing senior with Alzheimer's has ended more than 24 hours after police put out a public appeal for help to find him.
Northern Ontario
-
Sask. commercial driver charged after Highway 69 crash south of Sudbury, Ont.
A 59-year-old commercial driver from Saskatchewan has been charged after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on the weekend.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shooting
The mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Kitchener
-
Three serious house fires within 24 hours in Guelph
The day after two women died in a Guelph house fire, flames tore through two more homes in the city.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Another vehicle robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener
Police are investigating another armed carjacking in Waterloo Region, the seventh incident reported in just the last three months.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?
Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
139 metres to go: Gordie Howe International Bridge shares construction update
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfront
The Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.
Winnipeg
-
Haitians in Winnipeg concerned as unrest spirals out of control in Haiti
Deep political polarization in Haiti is raising concerns among Haitians in Winnipeg.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
-
Manitoba experiencing drought conditions due to warm weather, lack of precipitation
Much of Manitoba is experiencing drought conditions, according to a new report from the Government of Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Saskatoon high school basketball playoffs affected by teachers' job actions
Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) said games and events for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week have been cancelled due to the withdrawal of extracurricular activities.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'
As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
Regina
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in Calgary
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.
Kelowna
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
-
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
-
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the slaying of a Surrey man more than 18 months ago, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver Island woman wins $18M Lotto Max jackpot
Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation says
A British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
Vancouver Island
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
Vancouver Island woman wins $18M Lotto Max jackpot
Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
-
Jail time and heavy fines proposed for truck drivers hitting B.C. overpasses
The B.C. government is proposing jail time and six-figure fines if commercial drivers are responsible for striking provincial infrastructure.