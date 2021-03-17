HALIFAX -- People around the world celebrated St. Patrick's Day Wednesday, but for some New Brunswickers, their connection to Irish culture runs deeper.

A friendly rivalry exists between two New Brunswick cities, Saint John and Miramichi, who battle over the title of “most Irish.”

Miramichi bills itself as "Canada's Irish Capital." During the 1800s, that city was home to many immigrants who escaped the Irish famine.

"Miramichi has a long history of Irish settlement," said Adam Lordon, the mayor of Miramichi. "They're one of the earliest European cultures that arrived in Miramichi and certainly have had a long presence in our region."

Miramichi continually shares its love for Ireland by hosting celebrations on St. Patrick's Day and with their yearly Irish Festival.

Lordon says he believes his city is the “most Irish.”

"Of course, we are known as the capital, so in my mind, how much more Irish can you get than the capital," said Lordon.

However, the mayor of Saint John – a city with its own Irish roots – disagrees.

"I have great respect for Mayor Lordon of Miramichi but on this one, he's just got it wrong," said Don Darling, the mayor of Saint John. "We've had tremendous Irish immigration. Some of it driven by after the Napoleonic Wars in Europe and the potato famine, massive, over 30,000 people immigrating to Saint John."

Bruce Driscoll, the president of the Irish Canadian Culture Association of New Brunswick, offered a more neutral answer.

"You really think I want to answer that and get in trouble?" asked Driscoll. "The city of Saint John could probably lay claim to having more people with Irish roots. But the city of Miramichi, for years, probably had a more active group and of course, that's where the Irish Festival of the Miramichi is held."

Mayor Lordon believes Miramichi's Irish Festival is the biggest celebration in Canada for Irish cultures.

"We get to do it twice a year which shows just how Irish we really are," said Lordon.

Although St. Patrick's Day cannot be celebrated as it would normally be due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Irish culture is still very much alive in both cities.

"We're both very proud of our Irish heritage," said Darling. "During the St. Patrick's Day and week celebrations, we get connected with those that came before us."