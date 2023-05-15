Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR

A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR).

DNRR provided its latest update on Twitter Monday afternoon, saying the fire in Little Harbour, N.S., is 25 per cent contained.

(1/2) Little Harbour, Shelburne Co. update (12:25 pm): wildfire 25% contained. It’s being held at about 56.5ha. 19 DNRR staff, 7 vol. firefighters & 1 helicopter on site. See next update here after 3pm. pic.twitter.com/DbtNN9aTkv — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 15, 2023

The wildfire was originally estimated to be 10 hectares in size.

The province now says it is 56.5 hectares, though the wildfire has not grown.

"The original size estimate was done with a lot of smoke in the area, which made it difficult to measure accurately," said DNRR's latest tweet.

There have been no reports of structure damage.

FIRE BEGAN SUNDAY

The fire first broke out Sunday afternoon, with DNRR staff, helicopters, and volunteer firefighters from Lockeport, Little Harbour, Shelburne and Sable River responding.

As of Monday afternoon, 19 DNRR staff, seven volunteer firefighters and one helicopter were on site.

DNRR says it will provide another update on the status of the fire after 3 p.m.

Municipality of Shelburne CAO Warren MacLeod said 17 people had to be evacuated from several seasonal homes and cottages in the area as a precaution.

MacLeod was told by the local fire department Sunday night that the fire was contained, but winds shifted to an unfavourable position by the morning.

There is still no word on what caused the wildfire.

