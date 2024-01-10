Wind, rain and winter storm warnings remain as powerful storm moves through the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas brought a mix of snow, rain and strong winds Wednesday, leading to school cancellations and travel disruptions.
Weather conditions are expected to improve west-to-east across the Maritimes Wednesday night, with weather warnings coming to an end in parts of southwestern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
By midnight, eastern parts of the region, including Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, should experience significantly diminished winds and just a chance of some showers or flurries, according to CTV meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.
WINDS
Winds remained high and gusty Wednesday afternoon, particularly in parts of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and some coastal areas of Prince Edward Island. The highest gusts, 130 km/hr to 170 km/h, were recorded in areas of northern Inverness County in Cape Breton.
WEATHER ALERTS
In New Brunswick, winter storm and storm surge warnings were still in place as of 5 p.m. in the Acadian Peninsula, Campbellton and Restigouche Country, and Bathurst and Chaleur Region.
Wind warnings are also in place for Fundy National Park, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, and Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.
In Nova Scotia, a special weather statement advises of winds and waves on the Atlantic coast.
Wind warnings, including a Les Suêtes wind warning in Inverness County – Mabou and north, are still present for much of the province. There is a winter storm warning for northern Inverness and Victoria Counties, where snow amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected at the higher elevations of the Highlands. Rainfall warnings are in place for:
- Guysborough County
- Halifax County - east of Porters Lake
- Halifax Metro and Halifax County West
- Hants County
- Inverness County - south of Mabou
- Richmond County
- Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County
Wind warnings are in place for Kings, Prince, and Queens counties in Prince Edward Island. Southeasterly wind gusts could reach near 90 km/h and the warning suggests damage to buildings and power outages are possible.
SCHOOLS
All schools in New Bruswick and Prince Edward Island were closed for the day, along with schools in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley, South Shore and Digby and Yarmouth counties. Schools in other parts of Nova Scotia dismissed students early.
Some Maritime universities and college campuses were closed, or had a delayed opening.
TRAVEL
Marine Atlantic cancelled its 11:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Port aux Basques, N.L., to North Sydney, N.S., crossings, as well as the 11:45 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. crossings from North Sydney to Port aux Basques.
Bay Ferries cancelled its 9 a.m. Saint John, N.B., departure as well as its 4 p.m. Digby, N.S., departure.
The Grand Manan Ferry service in New Brunswick was suspended just after 6 a.m.
The Tancook Ferry in Nova Scotia suspended service around 11 a.m.
Halifax Harbour Bridges closed the bike and pedestrian lanes on the Macdonald Bridge due to high winds Wednesday afternoon. The MacKay bridge is also closed to high-sided vehicles and several Halifax Transit routes are on a detour.
POWER
At 6:00 p.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting 112 outages affecting more than 1,974 customers.
The utility says its crews are positioned across the province.
At that time, NB Power was reporting more than 2,371 affected customers and Maritime Electric on P.E.I. was reporting more than 1,289 customers without power.
EXTENDED SHELTER HOURS
New Brunswick’s department of Social Development says emergency shelters are extending their hours Wednesday due to the weather.
“We want to ensure everyone who needs them has access to safe, warm spaces,” said Social Development Minister Jill Green in a news release. “I want to thank our operating partners in communities across the province for answering the need, especially during winter weather.”
The province says professional outreach services are also being expanded across the province.
CANADA POST
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for New Brunswick due to the storm.
Delivery is suspended for the day and Canada Post says service will resume once conditions improve.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Chris Christie drops out of the U.S. Republican presidential race before the Iowa caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday that he’s ending his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses in a last-ditch effort to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border
Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.
opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
From wind chills of -55 C to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
1 dead, 1 injured following avalanche at California ski resort as storm moves in, official says
A person was killed and another was injured when an avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
FORDLOL, COP2SLO and BANKROBR among Ontario licence plates rejected in 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Toronto homeowners to see 10.5 per cent tax bump under Olivia Chow's first proposed budget
The first proposed budget of Mayor Olivia Chow’s tenure includes a 10.5 per cent property tax increase, one of the largest the city has seen in years, as Toronto struggles to make up a persistent deficit.
-
Video shows suspects damaging Jewish family’s vehicle in Vaughan: police
Police have released a video of wanted suspects seen damaging the vehicle of a Jewish family in Vaughan Tuesday, which is now being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated vandalism.
Calgary
-
Serious crash involving semi, snow plow closes part of Highway 2 in Airdrie
Police are on the scene of a collision on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta. involving a semi-truck, snow plow and passenger vehicle.
-
Fatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say
Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.
-
UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone cowboys up to a new challenge
Most of you know the name Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone from his time in the octagon.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects proposal to have armed security guards in Montreal Jewish schools, places of worship
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from multiple local politicians who called for special permission to allow Jewish schools and houses of worship to hire armed security guards.
-
Quebec ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Montreal snow removal operation to start as another storm approaches
The City of Montreal says it is gearing up for its snow removal operation after more than 15 cm of snow fell overnight.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
Police investigating fire at downtown highrise: EFRS
A fire at a downtown apartment building last week was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
-
Lawyer Shane Stevenson disbarred after fatal impaired crash
An Edmonton lawyer who killed a teen while driving drunk has quit and been disbarred by the Law Society of Alberta.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
One person has died in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
-
Driver charged after police pull over badly damaged tractor trailer on Hwy. 17
The driver of a tractor-trailer who hit a rock cut on Highway 17 on Tuesday tried to keep going rather than stopping and reporting the accident.
London
-
'Bad news': Mischief charges being considered after false Ontario kangaroo sighting
The case of a wayward southern Ontario kangaroo continues, with Ontario Provincial Police considering public mischief charges against the person who falsely reported a kangaroo sighting in Lambton County.
-
Ontario mayor says Canada is being 'damaged' by political polarization
In a state of the city address this week in Sarnia, Ont., Mayor Mike Bradley warned "civility in politics” is far worse now than at any point in his 36 years in office.
-
Charges laid after pharmacy robbery in north London
Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 1100-block of Adelaide Street north near Huron Street and approached an employee, handing over a note.
Winnipeg
-
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
-
Manitoba police watchdog's probe of international student's death transferred out of province
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said Wednesday it has handed its investigation into the police shooting of 19-year-old Afolabi Stephen Opaso over to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly one year after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Ottawa
-
Serious crash leaves one in critical condition, closes Highway 174
Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.
-
Ottawa driver saved from vehicle after driving onto ice in winter storm
A driver was saved from their vehicle on the ice in the midst of a winter storm on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.
-
2 thieves found hiding in dumpster after fleeing police: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police says two people have been arrested after being chased by multiple police units after allegedly stealing property.
Saskatoon
-
'Incompetence': Saskatoon lawyer says a judge shortage puts trials at risk
A Saskatoon lawyer is warning the public about a persistent shortage of judges in the province’s superior court system that’s putting criminal trials at risk.
-
Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire
A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.
-
Sask. city moves to restrict hours of alcohol retailers
A new bylaw in Prince Albert will restrict the hours of operation at liquor retailers in the city.
Vancouver
-
Record number of patients in B.C. hospitals this week, minister says
B.C.'s health minister says the province hit a significant – but not unexpected – record this week.
-
Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire
Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.
-
High tides, big waves could cause flooding in Metro Vancouver this week
There could be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver this week as "significant waves" come crashing onto the shoreline, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Regina
-
Judge hears challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. announces new $2.5M 'teacher innovation fund' amid bargaining stalemate
The Saskatchewan government has launched a new teacher "innovation and support" fund as bargaining negotiations with educators remain stalemated.
-
Regina man stole vehicle while family member helped hospital patient into passenger seat, police say
A 42-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle in front of the Regina General Hospital while a person was helping a family member and patient into the passenger seat, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire
Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.
-
Record number of patients in B.C. hospitals this week, minister says
B.C.'s health minister says the province hit a significant – but not unexpected – record this week.
-
Have you seen Sherry Corrigal? Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 22-year-old woman
The Nanaimo RCMP says a full-time team of investigators has been assigned to the case of a missing woman who has not been seen in four months.