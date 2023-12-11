Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 10K without power

More than 10,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.

WEATHER WARNINGS

Wind warnings are in place in all three Maritime provinces.

Environment Canada says strong winds could extend into the evening and range between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour.

The warning says there is a risk of damage to buildings, roof shingles, and windows.

New Brunswick is also under a rainfall warning. Environment Canada says 40-to-70 millimetres is expected, which could cause localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

OUTAGES

Roughly 12,000 NB Power customers were without electricity as of 11 a.m. The utility says it has opened its Emergency Operations Centre.

Nova Scotia Power has also opened its Emergency Operations Centre and was reporting 31 outages affecting roughly 1,500 customers as of 11 a.m.

On Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric was reporting outages affecting around 100 customers as of 11 a.m.

SCHOOLS

The Anglophone North School District in New Brunswick said Miramichi Valley High School was dismissing students at 11 a.m. The Anglophone West School District says schools in Zone 1 (Edmundston) and Zone 2 (Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover) are closed.

In Nova Scotia, students at Islands Consolidated School in Freeport will be dismissed at noon.

TRAVEL

Northumberland Ferries cancelled its sailings from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., for Monday, except for the 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. crossings.

Bay Ferries said their 9 a.m. Saint John ferry departure was revised to leave early at 8 a.m. and the 4 p.m. Digby departure has been cancelled.