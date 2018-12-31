

If you’re a Nova Scotian and you’ve made a New Year’s Resolution to go fishing more in 2019, you won’t have to wait long – but you might have to bundle up.

Winter anglers can head to the province's open waterways starting Tuesday when the winter fishing season opens on New Year's Day.

"Sport-fishing is a popular outdoor activity that our province offers and generates over $58 million in revenue annually," said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell. "Safety is very important when fishing in the winter. I want to remind anglers to dress in layers and if fishing through the ice to check the ice thickness and conditions before proceeding."

Freshwater lakes offer people a chance to fish for brook and rainbow trout, white and yellow perch and chain pickerel. The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture stocks lakes with trout every winter to ensure anglers have a good chance to catch a fish.

In addition to a rod and reel, you’ll need a general fishing licence to fish. They can be purchased at Department of Lands and Forestry offices. Licences purchased in 2018 are valid until March 31.

If you just want to give it a try before you buy a licence, you can take advantage of the annual sport-fishing weekend Feb. 16-18 when you can fish in open winter sport-fishing areas without a licence.

The Nova Scotia Anglers' Handbook is available online at https://novascotia.ca/fish/documents/Anglers-Handbook-2018.pdf. Information on winter fishing regulations and open lakes is on pages 48-50.