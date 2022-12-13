Winter storm forces school closures in parts of the Maritimes

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year

Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'

  • Quebec can welcome 112,000 immigrants a year, says Trudeau

    Quebec can very well receive 112,000 immigrants a year, and mainly francophones, in order to maintain its political weight in the country while protecting the French language, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said Quebec already has 'all the tools' to ensure that 'almost all of these people would be francophones.'

