Winter weather brings dangerous road conditions to Halifax area: police

Police in Halifax are warning drivers of dangerous conditions throughout the municipality Monday.

The force said it has received several reports of icy road conditions throughout the region.

Emergency crews responded to various of vehicle collisions in the Ketch Harbour and Old Sambro Road areas Monday morning.

Halifax Transit says a number of its routes are delayed or cancelled.

CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says Maritimers should prepare for winter weather with storm warnings and watches issued across various parts of the region.

@HfxRegPolice are on scene of a number of motor vehicle collisions due to road conditions on the Ketch Harbour Road and Old Sambro Road. There are a number of road closures in the area. Please use alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/XcxmTmMzsb — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) December 12, 2022

A winter storm watch is in effect for Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Cape Breton, Pictou County, and Guysborough County.

Mitchell says the inclement weather is being brought in by a storm moving from Sable Island into Cape Breton Monday night into Tuesday night.

A detailed look at the winter weather forecast is available on our website.