ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman, 28, dead following crash in French Village: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Share

    A 28-year-old woman has died after a vehicle struck a tree in French Village, N.S., Sunday morning.

    The RCMP responded to a report of a crash near the 12000 block of Peggys Cove Road around 7 a.m.

    Upon arrival, police say they learned a GMC Canyon was negotiating a curve when it left the road and struck a tree.

    Police say the passenger of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Hacketts Cove, N.S., woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Glen Haven, N.S., man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

    Peggys Cove Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News