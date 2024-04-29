Woman, 28, dead following crash in French Village: N.S. RCMP

A 28-year-old woman has died after a vehicle struck a tree in French Village, N.S., Sunday morning.

The RCMP responded to a report of a crash near the 12000 block of Peggys Cove Road around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they learned a GMC Canyon was negotiating a curve when it left the road and struck a tree.

Police say the passenger of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Hacketts Cove, N.S., woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Glen Haven, N.S., man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Peggys Cove Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.