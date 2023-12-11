ATLANTIC
    Woman, 31, dies after crash in northwestern N.B.

    A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern New Brunswick early Sunday morning.

    The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 108 in the local service district of Drummond around 2:40 a.m.

    Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle before driving off the road and crashing into a power pole.

    The 31-year-old woman died at the scene.

    Police say she was from Grand Falls, N.B., and was the only person inside the vehicle.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

    Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

