Woman, 31, dies after crash in northwestern N.B.

A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern New Brunswick early Sunday morning.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 108 in the local service district of Drummond around 2:40 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle before driving off the road and crashing into a power pole.

The 31-year-old woman died at the scene.

Police say she was from Grand Falls, N.B., and was the only person inside the vehicle.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.