Woman, 79, dies after collision between pickup truck and SUV in Marshalltown: N.S. RCMP
A 79-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Marshalltown, N.S.
Digby RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision on Highway 101, just east of the Marshalltown exit, around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
According to an RCMP news release, a pickup truck and an SUV collided in the eastbound lane.
The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a woman from Plympton, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the truck was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.
The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at 902-245-2579.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
