Woman and adult son displaced following fire Saturday in eastern N.B.

Woman and adult son displaced following fire Saturday in eastern N.B.

Canadian Red Cross workers on Friday, May 6, 2011 in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) Canadian Red Cross workers on Friday, May 6, 2011 in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island