HALIFAX -- A 42-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Moncton Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Codiac RCMP responded to a complaint of an aggravated assault on Albert Street.

When police arrived they found one man suffering from what they are calling stab wounds. He was treated by EHS but it is unknown how serious his injuries were.

Police arrested the 42-year-old woman who is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.