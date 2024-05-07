Woman assaulted by off-duty Halifax Regional Police officer: SiRT

Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.

Halifax Regional Police contacted the province's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) on Oct. 26, 2023 after a female alleged they were assaulted by one of their off-duty officers.

According to a report released on Tuesday by SiRT, the female and three civilian witnesses were interviewed during the investigation into Halifax Regional Police Const. Robert Baird.

"Based on the evidence considered, there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe that between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 1, 2021, the subject officer, Const. Robert Baird committed assault against a female known to him," read SiRT's report.

Baird is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia provincial court on May 14 at 9:30 a.m.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.