Woman charged with impaired driving causing death after Wolfville Ridge crash: N.S. RCMP

    An 87-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after police say an out-of-control vehicle struck her while she was standing beside her car in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.

    Kings District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision near the 1200 block of Ridge Road around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Following an investigation, police say officers determined an SUV failed to navigate a curve, left the road, travelled through a ditch and struck a woman and car located off the road.

    Police say the woman who was struck was standing beside her car.

    The woman, from Berwick, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 92-year-old man from Berwick, suffered minor injuries.

    The passenger of the SUV, a child from Berwick, was taken to hospital for observation.

    According to police, the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Berwick woman, was showing signs of impairment. Police say she was arrested and taken to the Kings District East RCMP Detachment in New Minas, N.S., where a drug evaluation was completed.

    She was not injured.

    Naomi Janna Gerrits has been charged with operation while impaired causing death.

    She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Thursday.

    Ridge Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

