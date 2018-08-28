

CTV Atlantic





A young woman is accused of threatening two other women after their dog grabbed her shoes at a beach in the Halifax area.

The RCMP say the incident happened at Conrad’s Beach in Lawrencetown, N.S. before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say a 30-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were walking along the beach when their dog grabbed a pair of shoes lying in the sand.

Police say the women weren’t aware the shoes contained a cellphone and a vape.

The dog was playing with the shoes when the woman who owned them became irate and ran towards the women, allegedly threatening to harm them.

The 22-year-old Dartmouth woman was arrested without incident at the scene and is facing two counts of uttering threats. She was released from custody on conditions and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 10.