SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Police say a 36-year-old woman has died after falling off a cliff in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force received a 911 call at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday about a woman and a man who fell off a cliff in a gravel pit in the Golden Grove Road area.

They say the woman died as a result of her injuries and a man, 39, remains in stable condition in hospital.

Police say they believe the fall was an accident, but the matter remains under investigation by the force's Major Crime Unit.