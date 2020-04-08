Woman dies in hospital after being struck in marked crosswalk in Dartmouth
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 4:17PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police respond to a pedestrian collision in Dartmouth, N.S., on March 31, 2020.
HALIFAX -- A woman has died in hospital after being struck in a marked crosswalk in Dartmouth last week.
Around 10:15 a.m. on March 31, police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened in the 600 block of Portland Street.
Police say a vehicle was turning from Eisener Boulevard to Portland Street when it struck a 68-year-old woman who was crossing Portland Street.
She was taken to hospital and died from her injuries Tuesday evening.
The driver – a 65-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S. – has been charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The driver’s name has not been released.