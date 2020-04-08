HALIFAX -- A woman has died in hospital after being struck in a marked crosswalk in Dartmouth last week.

Around 10:15 a.m. on March 31, police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened in the 600 block of Portland Street.

Police say a vehicle was turning from Eisener Boulevard to Portland Street when it struck a 68-year-old woman who was crossing Portland Street.

She was taken to hospital and died from her injuries Tuesday evening.

The driver – a 65-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S. – has been charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The driver’s name has not been released.