Woman forced to seek international care worries for those in N.S. still suffering
A woman who was forced to seek out-of-country treatment for her painful chronic condition says she welcomes a recent apology from Nova Scotia's premier, but worries for others who are still suffering without adequate care.
Tim Houston apologized Friday after a court criticized his government's flawed and discriminatory process that led to Crystal Ellingsen and Jennifer Brady being rejected for coverage of vital treatments they received in Germany and Japan.
Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Timothy Gabriel overturned the province's "unreasonable" refusals to reimburse Brady, who has lymphedema in her legs, and Ellingsen, who has lipedema in her legs and arms, for their treatments.
Ellingsen, a 46-year-old mother of three, says the legal win comes as a relief to her and her family, who have been fighting for treatment for years.
But Ellingsen says the win is bittersweet, because she considers herself lucky to have been able to take out a loan against her home in order to pay more than $100,000 for overseas surgeries needed to regain her mobility and reduce her chronic pain.
She says she is thinking about those who are living with lipedema and are unable to access vital treatment.
In a Friday statement from the premier's office, Houston said he agrees the women were mistreated. The province will reimburse them both for their medical and legal expenses to date and will fund the further treatment needed to manage Brady's ongoing condition, he added.
Houston also pledged a review of the out-of-province and out-of-country treatment approval process.
Ellingsen says a review of the "broken" system is not enough, and Nova Scotia must completely overhaul its handling of these conditions so people with lipedema and lymphedema are not left in agony.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.
