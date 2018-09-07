

A 62-year-old woman from Prince Edward Island was seriously injured Thursday evening when she lost control of a motorcycle and went over a cliff in Meat Cove, N.S.

Police say the accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the end of Meat Cove Road.

“The woman was moving the motorcycle she and a family member had been travelling on, and she lost control of the bike, went over a nearby cliff, and fell 30 metres to the ground below,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The woman survived the fall, but did suffer serious injuries. The family member slid down the cliff to assist her.”

First responders from two volunteer fire departments, one of which had a high-angle rescue team, helped rescue the woman.

“She was stabilized, transported to Bay St. Lawrence via a civilian boat, then transferred by EHS to local hospital where she was air lifted for further medical treatment,” the RCMP said. “The RCMP would like to acknowledge the assistance of the various agencies and civilians who helped during this rescue, as it was a very dangerous and challenging situation.”