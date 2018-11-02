

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax-area woman has life-threatening injuries after a bus hit her in Dartmouth on Friday night just before 7:25.

Halifax police say the 52-year-old woman was crossing Portland Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a Halifax Transit bus. She was transported to hospital by EHS.

Police have a portion of the street blocked off while they investigate. That investigation includes the forensic team.

Rain was falling heavily at the time of the collision, but police say it is too early to determine if that was a factor.

There is no word on whether or not charges are expected.