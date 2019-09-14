

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - Work begins today to remove a huge construction crane that collapsed in Halifax during sub-tropical storm Dorian.

A structural engineering report has been completed and approved.

The twisted, yellow structure is draped over a building that was under construction in the city's downtown.

Video posted on social media showed the dramatic collapse at the height of the heavy rain and high winds September 7th.

The first work this weekend will see crews going from floor to floor to shore up the building in case it's been compromised.

Posts will be put in place to ensure the building doesn't fall in case there are any compromised support columns.

A drone belonging to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency could be seen flying around the building yesterday to assist crews in their assessment.

An official says the work should take about two weeks.