Workers at a Saint John laundry facility that supplies nursing homes and three hospitals were off the job again for the second day Thursday in what the province calls an illegal walkout.

Around two dozen employees staged a protest in front of the facility.

They say working conditions are deplorable and that management isn't taking their concerns seriously.

Fundy Linen supplies the nursing homes in southern New Brunswick, the two hospitals in Moncton and the Saint John Regional Hospital.

"Management has been bullying people, disrespecting people, harassing people," said Kevin Chipman, a member of CUPE Local 1251."They have no respect for people. They have no respect for safety. They'll tell you that they do, but they don't."

Service New Brunswick has filed a complaint with the Labour and Employment Board. Some laundry is being handled by other plants and some has been sent to Ottawa.